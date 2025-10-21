Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 9?

With the Gameweek 8 matches done and dusted, it’s time for our look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 9.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are only three Premier League players sitting on four bookings: Neco Williams (£4.8m), Sasa Lukic (£5.0m) and the newest addition to the list, Tyler Adams (£5.0m).

Williams features in just over 4% of FPL squads, although there’ll be some ‘dead teams’ accounting for most of that figure after Nottingham Forest’s miserable start to 2025/26.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 20 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

Among them is Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), who finds himself in 14.9% of Fantasy teams.

Also on three bookings is the 13.1%-owned Daniel Munoz (£5.6m), who delivered attacking returns and defensive contributions points (DefCon) in each of the last two Gameweeks.

Dan Burn (£5.0m) also has a double-digit ownership.

Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m), Cristian Romero (£5.1m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) are the next most popular FPL picks among this contingent.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

There are only two players on the suspension list, both of them on the books of Chelsea.

One of them is Malo Gusto (£4.9m), sent off for two bookable offences in Gameweek 8. He now serves a one-match domestic ban.

The other is teammate Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who has been provisionally banned by the Football Association since December 2024.

BACK FROM SUSPENSION IN GAMEWEEK 9

Reinildo Mandava (£4.0m) is back in Gameweek 9 after serving a three-game ban for violent conduct.