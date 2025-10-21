Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 9?

21 October 2025 9 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
With the Gameweek 8 matches done and dusted, it’s time for our look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 9.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

ban Gameweek 8

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are only three Premier League players sitting on four bookings: Neco Williams (£4.8m), Sasa Lukic (£5.0m) and the newest addition to the list, Tyler Adams (£5.0m).

Williams features in just over 4% of FPL squads, although there’ll be some ‘dead teams’ accounting for most of that figure after Nottingham Forest’s miserable start to 2025/26.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 20 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

Among them is Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), who finds himself in 14.9% of Fantasy teams.

Also on three bookings is the 13.1%-owned Daniel Munoz (£5.6m), who delivered attacking returns and defensive contributions points (DefCon) in each of the last two Gameweeks.

Dan Burn (£5.0m) also has a double-digit ownership.

Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m), Cristian Romero (£5.1m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) are the next most popular FPL picks among this contingent.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

There are only two players on the suspension list, both of them on the books of Chelsea.

One of them is Malo Gusto (£4.9m), sent off for two bookable offences in Gameweek 8. He now serves a one-match domestic ban.

The other is teammate Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who has been provisionally banned by the Football Association since December 2024.

BACK FROM SUSPENSION IN GAMEWEEK 9

Reinildo ban

Reinildo Mandava (£4.0m) is back in Gameweek 9 after serving a three-game ban for violent conduct.

  1. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Best defender for BB9 but also for medium term to replace Romero. Anything £5.1m or below. For some reason I'm struggling with this.

    A) Burn - but not convinced about defcons or any attacking threat
    B) Truffert - but already got Senesi
    C) Chalobah - is he nailed?
    D) Diouf - but last night put a nail in this
    E) Palace defender - but arsenal away terrible entry point
    F) any other obvious ones?

    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        3 mins ago

        C

    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      Shame, Liverpool should really snatch Dyche from Forest

    3. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        34 mins ago

        Best midfielder for 9m or less (can’t be arsenal)? Looking to get them in from GW10

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Mbeumo

        2. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Sarr, Mbeumo, Enzo the 3 obvious ones

      • DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Who would you bench?

        A. Gundo
        B. VDV

        Thanks

      • NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        Call me crazy but I’ve transfered James in for Virgil (primarily to free up funds for Saka) seems like a decent punt with the upcoming fixtures - could quite easily backfire as we all know with James but have Guehi sub where needed.

      • ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Tempted to roll the transfer and play gudmundsson over reijnders, thoughts?

        Petrovic
        Senesi / Gabriel/ Virgil / gudmundsson
        Kudus / Saka / semenyo
        Haaland / Gyokeres/ woltemade

        Dubravka / reijnders / Munoz / KDH

        2fts, 0.6 itb

