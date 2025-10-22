FPL

Why we could see a ‘DefCon’ defender points boom in FPL 2025/26

22 October 2025 56 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Defensive contribution (DefCon/DC) points are the talk of the town in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this season.

Of the 10 top-scoring defenders in FPL in 2025/26 so far, eight of them have banked at least six DefCon points.

Most of the leading midfielders have hit the ‘DC’ threshold at least once, too.

Before the start of the season, most of our research centred around looking at 2024/25’s underlying defensive numbers. James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.9m) were among the names that stood out as potential beneficiaries, and so it’s proved in the opening eight Gameweeks of this campaign.

But might DefCons be a bigger deal than we thought? Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) has already beaten the tally he would have got in 2024/25. The number of defenders hitting the DefCon threshold in 50%+ of matches has also risen.

With that in mind, we thought we’d delve into the Members Area to see if the signs point to 2025/26 being a big campaign for DefCon points.

defensive contributions

DEFCON POINTS BY SEASON

Below, we’ve mapped out the defender and midfielder DefCon points for each of the eight most recent seasons, which is as far back as our data goes.

From 2018/19 to 2024/25, we’ve converted the underlying defensive data into tangible FPL points.

For 2025/26, we’re using the actual FPL points for DefCon – and we’ve projected to the end of the campaign based on the current rate of returns after eight Gameweeks (338 for defenders, 202 for midfielders).

56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  kysersosa
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Planning on starting Rodon over Bowen (playing each other) this week.

    A) Yes
    B) No switch

    Old Man
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Brave. West Ham are doing better away this season ..... although they're still crap.

      kysersosa
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        Yeah both middle of the table for away xG and Home conceded xG.

        Coin toss

        Old Man
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          One extra factor: Rodon has scored twice recently. That will give him every incentive to do it again.

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Champions league fantasy related. Play Vanaken or Pedro Goncales.

  Bruno G
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    On a wildcard, mostly decided but one dilemma - Richards and Semenyo or Munoz and Enzo?

    kysersosa
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Richards and Semenyo

      Bruno G
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, I kinda know that’s the right or sensible answer but I really want Munoz and I’m hoping someone will talk me into it!

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      106 points vs 87 points as of last gameweek.

  -GK22-
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Captain Kane or Mbappe tonight?

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Kane

  I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Chalobah > James on FT too sideways? I like the higher ceiling a lot, plus I am still miffed about the red card. Already have Gab Timber Guehi and Sinesi.

      Cold Palms
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Wait.. If he starts and comes through tonights game injury free then possibly but then I’m thinking also you must be FT rich otherwise just keep Chalobah

      g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        One plays one breaks down you choose

      Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Waste of transfer. I'd even say it's a negative transfer because James will last at most 3 gws before getting injured again

    F4L
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      4 at the back has gone from tempting to feeling necessary tbh. still think 5 might be overdoing it as value in defence starts to lose out as even if an 8 mil mid might only outscore a 5.5-6mil defender by 15-20 points you obviously need to use all your budget but yeah. maybe if salah or palmer were firing 5 back would make sense

      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        Agree. Went for 3 5 2 on my GW 8 WC. Plan is to shift to 4 4 2 in GW 10:

        Pope
        Gabriel Timber Munoz Senesi
        Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr
        Haaland Mateta

        Dubravka King Mukiele Gulu

        DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          Or will get Gakpo for either Saka or Bruno.

        F4L
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          yeah very nice team, similar to what i might move to:

          Raya
          Gabriel VVD Lacroix Senesi
          Saka Bruno Mbeumo Sarr
          Haaland Mateta

          can get there with two -4s in next 2 GWs. my tv isnt the best so, would prefer semenyo and munoz to sarr and vvd but yeah

          DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            VVD can prove to be a good pick foe that period. I want to pick one Liverpool, hence considering Gakpo. Might actually play with 2 Arsenal defenders and move Saka out for Gakpo. Leaves more in the bank for future upgrades.

    Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      People switching to 2 forwards and a fodder, when Mateta, Woltemade and maybe Pedro if he drops to 10......

      Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        .....are better than similar priced or even premium mids at this stage ?

        x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          People are getting defenders, not midfielders - rather have Timber + change than someone like Pedro , who has seen 3 Forest managers since he last scored

    One Wheels Enough
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      If you have 2 free transfers when you use a WC do you get 2 free transfers the following week or 3?

      Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        2

      F4L
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        2.

        no ft is gained when playing wc/fh chip

    el polako
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Went early on Isak and now thinking about selling after just 2 games.
      It would allow me to upgrade injured Romero to Gabriel or Timber.

      Yay or nay?

      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yes

      Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        For a hit or no?

        el polako
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          Use my both FT’s.

          Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            39 mins ago

            Go for it then

            el polako
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Think so, sometimes need to admit you’ve made a mistake and don’t be too proud.

      MVDP
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Yes.

      el polako
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Pretty conclusive, thanks all.

    MVDP
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      I’ve had a suspicion for quite a while that, by seasons end, Xhaka and Rice will be right up the top end of the mids with their drip, drip points.

      If I sell (probably) Salah this week that’s my next ploy. Set and forget (injuries aside).

      Also. A lot of ink being spilt about Bruno… he may also drip, drip to the higher reaches as well, imo.

      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Bruno might not leave my team till the end of the season. And Rice can prove to be a great pick alongside two Arsenal defenders.

        MVDP
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          ….. and Xhaka the stand out sub imo.

    Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        24 mins ago

        Toying with the idea of givingSemenyo the armband this week, is it madness takingit off haaland?

        DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Risk Reward

        x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Would have been a canny pick on paper last week, but Forest's main goal this week will be staying compact and keeping a clean sheet.

          Villa are still giving up chances, so I'm finding it difficult to bet against Haaland in the form he's in.

          JBG
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Pretty much this

          Old Man
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Especially as Villa play a high line.

      JBG
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Pick uno:

        A) Gakpo
        B) Gordon*

        1) Burn
        2) R.James
        3) Chalobah

        *Already have Woldermort

        x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          B2

        Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          A3

        DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          A3

      Skogen89
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        What to do here? Priority to get wirtz out of my team. I want Gabriel/ and raya

        Dubravka/ sels
        Munoz porro cucurella esteve dorgu
        Reijnder chan eze semenyo wirtz
        Haaland Mateta gyokeres

        2ft and 0 itb

        A) wirtz, hee-chan and gyokeres > woltemade, enzo and bruno (-4)
        B) wirtz and gyokeres > saka and 7.1 for (could go kroupi jr, and play 442 most weeks)
        C) wirtz and dorgu > Enzo and Gabriel
        D) other??

        Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          D) Wirtz and HeeChan out

      Prison Mike
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Who to start this week?

        A) Munoz (ars)

        B) Gudmundsson (WHU)

        DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

        Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          B

      IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Start 1:

        A)Reijnders
        B)Rodon

        Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          B

      Smudger's Dirty Dozen
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Team for the GW - 1FT

        Pope (Dubravka)
        Tark Gabriel Senesi
        Semenyo Saka Reinjders Stach Ndiaye
        Haaland (C) Pedro
        Subs Richards Alderete Richarlison

        A Stick
        B Richarlison to Welbeck
        C Richarlison to woltemade
        D Stach to Sarr
        E Stach to Bruno

        Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          C

        IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
          • 8 Years
          just now

          C

