Defensive contribution (DefCon/DC) points are the talk of the town in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this season.

Of the 10 top-scoring defenders in FPL in 2025/26 so far, eight of them have banked at least six DefCon points.

Most of the leading midfielders have hit the ‘DC’ threshold at least once, too.

Before the start of the season, most of our research centred around looking at 2024/25’s underlying defensive numbers. James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.9m) were among the names that stood out as potential beneficiaries, and so it’s proved in the opening eight Gameweeks of this campaign.

But might DefCons be a bigger deal than we thought? Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) has already beaten the tally he would have got in 2024/25. The number of defenders hitting the DefCon threshold in 50%+ of matches has also risen.

With that in mind, we thought we’d delve into the Members Area to see if the signs point to 2025/26 being a big campaign for DefCon points.

DEFCON POINTS BY SEASON

Below, we’ve mapped out the defender and midfielder DefCon points for each of the eight most recent seasons, which is as far back as our data goes.

From 2018/19 to 2024/25, we’ve converted the underlying defensive data into tangible FPL points.

For 2025/26, we’re using the actual FPL points for DefCon – and we’ve projected to the end of the campaign based on the current rate of returns after eight Gameweeks (338 for defenders, 202 for midfielders).