FPL Gameweek 9 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

Following the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 9 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Newcastle United’s clean sheet prospects look as good as any this week. Nick Pope (£5.2m) has already produced five clean sheets in 2025/26, the joint-most of any goalkeeper. He’s also banked save points in each of his last three home matches. Fulham, meanwhile, are in the bottom five for shots in the box and Opta-defined ‘big chances’. That lack of attacking threat, combined with the fact that Newcastle are one of the top two defences in the division, makes this a decent opportunity for Pope to secure his sixth shut-out of the season.

DEFENDERS