FPL Gameweek 9 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

23 October 2025 255 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Following the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 9 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

3m team news:

Newcastle United’s clean sheet prospects look as good as any this week. Nick Pope (£5.2m) has already produced five clean sheets in 2025/26, the joint-most of any goalkeeper. He’s also banked save points in each of his last three home matches. Fulham, meanwhile, are in the bottom five for shots in the box and Opta-defined ‘big chances’. That lack of attacking threat, combined with the fact that Newcastle are one of the top two defences in the division, makes this a decent opportunity for Pope to secure his sixth shut-out of the season.

DEFENDERS

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

  1. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Play (A) Rodon or (B) Bowen

    Bowen, if WHU score, will likely be involved but has massively exceeded his xG away from home.

    WHU still woeful at set pieces and Rodon has already scored a couple of times for club and country.

    Open Controls
    1. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No option to sell Bowen, if you’ve that little confidence in him?

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Time to get NFO defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Of course it is.
      The blancmange dialogue henceforth will be worse than that diarrhoea advert.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Different gravy

      Open Controls
  3. Stevie B
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    What is better?

    A) Alderete -> Calafiori for free
    B) Gordon -> Mbeumo/Gakpo for free

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Jarnathan
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Why get rid of Gordon? I was thinking of bringing him in

      Open Controls
      1. Stevie B
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        No goals or assists so far. Therefore I was a little unsure.

        Open Controls
      2. Swerve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’m giving him two weeks but I might get rid after that. I think he’s a rotation risk plus he gets subbed early.

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      A clearly.
      B is using a FT for an epic downgrade.

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench boost?

    Pope
    Gabs Timber Senesi, Chalobah
    Saka Semenyo Caicedo
    Haaland Wolt Pedro

    Dubs Sarr Kudus Guehi

    .5

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No, wait a week

      Open Controls
  5. toerag
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    get enzo in this week??

    Open Controls
    1. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Plenty are.

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeh

      Open Controls

