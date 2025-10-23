Lateriser: Bench Boost in FPL Gameweek 9 or 11?

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser considers whether to use his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Bench Boost in either Gameweek 9 or 11.

Well, the long-awaited Wildcard of Gameweek 8 is behind me. I thought I would have no immediate decisions to make but on Thursday afternoon, I found myself waiting for an update on Joachim Andersen‘s (£4.5m) injury before deciding whether I should Bench Boost in Gameweek 9.

First, let’s look at how the Wildcard started off.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) not facing Nottingham Forest was a shame, but his midweek 45-minute appearance against Ajax was encouraging. I’m pretty confident he’ll start against Sunderland.

It’s a shame that I didn’t consider playing Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) over Nick Pope (£5.2m), which would have transformed the weekend from good to great.

I like my three Arsenal picks, plus Newcastle United’s Big Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) but, unfortunately, I missed the cash-in game for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m).

At least Woltemade’s goal slightly reduced the potential damage in that position. Perhaps Mateta for Pedro would have been the only real change, looking back, but there’s hindsight involved there.

While I am suffering from Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) FOMO, owning him would mean losing one Arsenal defender, so that’s not a regret either.

WHEN TO BENCH BOOST?