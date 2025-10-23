Members

Lateriser: Bench Boost in FPL Gameweek 9 or 11?

23 October 2025 179 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser considers whether to use his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Bench Boost in either Gameweek 9 or 11.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea

Well, the long-awaited Wildcard of Gameweek 8 is behind me. I thought I would have no immediate decisions to make but on Thursday afternoon, I found myself waiting for an update on Joachim Andersen‘s (£4.5m) injury before deciding whether I should Bench Boost in Gameweek 9.

First, let’s look at how the Wildcard started off.

Will Lateriser use Bench Boost in Gameweek 9 or 11?

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) not facing Nottingham Forest was a shame, but his midweek 45-minute appearance against Ajax was encouraging. I’m pretty confident he’ll start against Sunderland.

It’s a shame that I didn’t consider playing Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) over Nick Pope (£5.2m), which would have transformed the weekend from good to great.

I like my three Arsenal picks, plus Newcastle United’s Big Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) but, unfortunately, I missed the cash-in game for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m).

At least Woltemade’s goal slightly reduced the potential damage in that position. Perhaps Mateta for Pedro would have been the only real change, looking back, but there’s hindsight involved there.

While I am suffering from Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) FOMO, owning him would mean losing one Arsenal defender, so that’s not a regret either.

WHEN TO BENCH BOOST?

 

1



1

179 Comments
  1. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    All fine here? Gtg?

    Petrović
    Timber, Chalobah, Vdv
    Saka, Semenyo, Enzo, Kudus
    JP, Haaland(c), Gyokeres

    Dubravka, Reijnders, Guehi, Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. Stevie B
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Maybe Gyokeres for Woltemade. Good luck!

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Sell VDV for Michael Keane.

      Open Controls
  2. Stevie B
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    What is better

    A) Stach -> Enzo
    B) Alderete -> Calafiori

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A!

      Open Controls
  3. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Crystal Palace result was a strange one.
    Any thoughts out there?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Should of played Richards over the inexperienced Canvot.

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        And...?

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          And not every team can be as consistent as Palace have been recently forever. They are still a very good side.

          Do you still buy Sarr, Mateta and Munoz next week? Absolutely yeah.

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            All those chumps played against a Cypriot team that would sit bottom of division two here.
            This is Palace who are travelling to Arse this weekend.
            What's your take on it....?

            Consistency is balderdash.

            Open Controls
            1. FF Scout
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              My take is don't buy, don't sell, don't play this week!

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                8 mins ago

                OK, I will bench Mateta and Sarr this week.
                But someone give me something to hang on to as to why these chumps can come over here here and demolish one of the best trams in the Prem.
                It's freakin' outrageous!

                Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Fatigue

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Fatigue my arse.

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Happy pride

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Don't do it!

            Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Palace seem to be a bit hit or miss, but when they hit they’re really good. The players are also probably a bit tired from all the games.

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Tired my Aunt Fanny... Really!

        Open Controls
  4. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    GTG here guys?

    Raya
    Senesi - Gvardiol - Gabriel
    Enzo - Saka - Semenyo - Ndiaye
    Woltemade - Haaland - Mateta
    _____________________________
    Dubravka: Stach: Gudmundsson: Romero

    0FT, 0.0 ITB

    Just still a tad undecided wether to play Gvardiol or Gudmundsson but reckon it’s the right call to go with Gvardiol.

    Thanks gents.

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'd play Gvardiol.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cheers bud! Yeah I’m settled with that now I reckon, done and done 🙂

        Open Controls
  5. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I have Estêvão, 90 mins midweek. Don't think he'll start.

    Just wondering if Slot sticks with his new formation, does he start Salah in place of Isak because of his groin strain and suddenly we see Salah perform much better as a result?

    I'm tempted to sell Estêvão to Salah for a hit. Would be an almighty gamble just wondering what are people's opinions on that (ignore the fact I have a lot of money in the bank).

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I wouldn’t for a hit. Brentford away isn’t an easy fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I really would like Estêvão to stay a few weeks, really like him.

        Open Controls
    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      You own Estevao?...very little respect for your choices tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I play this game for fun.

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          He may be good in a couple of years when he man's up.

          Open Controls
          1. FF Scout
            • 15 Years
            59 mins ago

            He's already class just Maresca prefers to play Pedro Neto because of his defensive work rate. It wasn't a good move though I accept that. That's why I'm considering Salah.

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 2 Years
              56 mins ago

              Mate, he's a kid with few special skills....how many of those have we seen come and go.
              And he's a cotton wool player for now and you know it.
              Rubbish pick.

              Open Controls
              1. FF Scout
                • 15 Years
                51 mins ago

                I'm not sure if you're a serious human or some AI generated abomination.

                Open Controls
                1. The Night Trunker.
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  You've gone all light weight like the two below.
                  OK I 'm done with lightweights.

                  Open Controls
              2. squibba
                • 8 Years
                49 mins ago

                What's it to you? Weirdo

                Open Controls
                1. The Night Trunker.
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Jog on Squid boy , butting in with an ad hominem out of the deep blue zzz

                  Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      It’s a risk I personally wouldn’t take for Salah, but pool do have great fixtures to come so hopping on early would have it’s advantages, but I’d heavily be leaning towards no, especially for try hit, although I have taken a hit this week haha.

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I'm already on a - 8.

        Richards to Twanzebe
        Gyökeres to Kroupi Jr
        Isak to Thiago.

        10.9m in the bank.

        I can afford to get Palmer for Gordon and Salah for Estêvão in the coming weeks.

        How great would it be if those guys suddenly turned up and nobody could afford them because of their team structures.

        Very unlikely it works out that way but I like to have my own narrative just for fun.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Ahh ok I see, well on one hand you could say stop there at a -8, on the other you could say balls to it what’s another hit hehe!
          If that did come to fruition and nobody could hardly get to that structure you would be winning for sure, and I do like the narrative! However I have just gone right off Salah personally, until he shows some real consistency like of old, then I’d just hold off the pedal for now.

          Open Controls
          1. FF Scout
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I'm holding. I can always get Salah next week for a nice safe home fixture.

            My other plan was to jump on Bruno, Gakpo and Mbeumo for Estêvão, Caicedo and Gordon.

            Definitely need to curb the hits as I'm on the cusp of getting back towards a respectable rank and don't need to go too much too quickly.

            Open Controls
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              59 mins ago

              Hi mate. I don't want want to be that guy but, seriously, why are you considering buying Salah? Genuine question because he would be a poor option if he was 9.5, but at 14+?

              Open Controls
    4. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      As an Estevao owner myself there were positive comments from Maresca saying that "Estevao moved central later in the game to reduce running as the next game is in 48hours"

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        52 mins ago

        Thanks for that hope.

        Open Controls
  6. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Start dub or don?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Don

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Donnarumma? Play Donnarumma. Penalty save away at Villa.

      Open Controls
  7. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Fpl aside Szoboslai is crazy good. Covers every inch of grass and oozes class

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Great player and I had been wondering if he should just play RB all season if they were going to persist with the tactics.

      Now slot has changed tact it will be interesting to see what the knock on effect is.

      I think he should take Isak out of the firing line until after the international break like Palmer.

      Open Controls
    2. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      yeah, he is class, could easily become an inverted RB like Trent

      Open Controls
  8. Lallana_
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Which moves should I make? 2FT

    1) Reijnders>Enzo, Dewsbury-Hall>Ndiaye (bench Mateta)
    2) Reijners>Enzo, Andersen>Burn (Bench Mateta, play 442)
    3) Reijners>Fernandes

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      58 mins ago

      I like 1 the best.

      Open Controls
    3. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      thanks, tough decision!

      Open Controls
    4. Positive vibes
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  9. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Bench boost dilema...what to do with Richy

    1. Play and sell for Mateta etc next gw

    2. Sell to kroupi jr and dead end 3rd forward spot
    3. Sell to DCL/Beto, 8th attacker going forward

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      52 mins ago

      2 if already BB

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Will BB this week so not many good forwards for this week

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          44 mins ago

          Yeah that's fine.

          Open Controls
    2. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      1, Mateta seems like a good long-term pick

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks, Richy does seem to like a goal v Everton....gotta play first tho

        Open Controls
  10. Stevie B
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is this good to go and the correct bench?

    Pope
    Gabriel, Senesi, Rondon
    Semenyo, Saka, Enzo, Gordon
    Haaland (C), Woltemade, Joao Pedro

    Dubravka, Sarr, Guehi, Alderete

    Thank you and good luck!

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr might punish but Gordon the only ome you could swap for and that feels wrong, gtg

      Open Controls
  11. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Does using the reference "middle classes" constitute hate speech now?
    Apologies if I've missed the latest guidelines.
    I'll always have contempt for them, just for the record though.

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Remember that Manic Street Preachers song 'The Masses against the Classes'?

      What a fantastic track.

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        56 mins ago

        OMG!
        How low can you possibly go?

        Open Controls
      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        49 mins ago

        I may have downplayed your previous comment on Mo Salah but this one is elite. Masses against the classes is not only one of the best songs of all time but in the era of Farage et all, it is more relevant than ever. If only those guys were as vocal now as then, the world would be a kinder place x

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          OK, I've just lit a candle.
          And it's windy.

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            45 mins ago

            Great. I am pleased. Candles are cool!

            Open Controls
    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      46 mins ago

      Hate speech is only used by the right wing who choose to hate. It really is that simple x

      Open Controls
      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        44 mins ago

        You have a Simple Mind fella, for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          43 mins ago

          How? Please explain?

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            41 mins ago

            Hate is not owned by any political persuasion but is indeed a part of all of us.
            Love it or hate it.

            Open Controls
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              37 mins ago

              I agree totally mate. Cheers pal. But surely even you will admit there are certain political directions that are more prone to hate than others! (man i had to control my real feelings!) x x x

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                33 mins ago

                We know this is not the forum for political debate so will leave it there in total disagreement and love xxx

                Open Controls
                1. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Agree. Cheers pal.

                  Open Controls
            2. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              34 mins ago

              Oh and please explain how my views demonstrate a simple mind? x

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                32 mins ago

                I've left it now but I feel the answer to that lives inside you.x

                Open Controls
                1. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  I also left it until i saw your aggressive comment. No hate like right wing hate! x

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 2 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Unnecessary, judgemental and wrong.
                    Fell free to have the last word as I have ended my involvement in this thread now.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Night Trunker.
                      • 2 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      Just realised it's my thread, so will not check out obviously.

                      Open Controls
                    2. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 16 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      We can discuss this another day. I have heard the "you want the last word" argument for over 35 years. It no longer works because we all know it is your way of ensuring you have the last word. You think i fall for that, really? I wish you well x

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Night Trunker.
                        • 2 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        I did want to leave it there but in the context of reality I have no idea what the fruit you are going on about now.

                        Open Controls
                      2. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Says it all. Love you x

                        Open Controls
                      3. The Night Trunker.
                        • 2 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        No you don't.
                        You are a liar.

                        Open Controls
                      4. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        "No i dont" what? Please go away

                        Open Controls
                      5. The Night Trunker.
                        • 2 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        You don't love me.
                        Don't use important words flippantly.

                        Open Controls
                      6. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Obviously i don't love you. Why do you think i did!! (plus you said you were leaving it - another right wing lie!).

                        Open Controls
                      7. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Dont worry Torres will save you. I will be banned though x

                        Open Controls
                      8. The Night Trunker.
                        • 2 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Will he still love me tomorrow?

                        Open Controls
                      9. rainy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        If both of you could go have a listen to Bridge Over Troubled Water

                        Open Controls
                      10. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        I'd like to know that your love
                        Is love I can be sure of
                        So tell me now, and I won't ask again
                        Will you still love me tomorrow?
                        Will you still love me tomorrow?

                        Open Controls
                      11. rainy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        https://youtu.be/4G-YQA_bsOU?si=M-ZLAMafYBhRxSGj

                        Open Controls
                      12. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        The answer is yes! I like your spirit!

                        Open Controls
                      13. The Night Trunker.
                        • 2 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        We've been Rained down.
                        Good night.

                        Open Controls
                      14. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Ooh my initial response to you was blocked. Thats a good sign! Cheers buddy

                        Open Controls
                      15. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Good night mate

                        Open Controls
    3. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      The whole topic is a farce on both sides. The current state of play is that I can say whatever I like and you should not be able to say the things I don't want you to say. It really is that simple.
      Just look at how each side reacts after a major incident. Hypocrisy

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        15 mins ago

        ?

        Open Controls
  12. Positive vibes
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hi, anyone sell Reijnders and buy Enzo?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Seems a good move.

      Open Controls
    2. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      making that move for sure

      Open Controls
  13. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Start gud or vdv?

    Open Controls
  14. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    I think this could be worth -8. What do you think?

    VDV, Salah, Reijnders & Kudus to Gabriel, Saka, Mbeumo & Enzo?

    Open Controls
  15. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gabriel | Rodon | Senesi
    Saka | Foden | Gakpo | (S)emenyo
    Haaland | Wolt | Bowen

    Roefs, Longstaff, Mukuele, Keane good enough for BB?

    Open Controls
  16. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    19 mins ago

    I see Haaland tops the captain's poll again this GW.

    Not sure I agree this time. I think he'll score probably. But more points than a few others on the list this week? Not entirely convinced.

    Open Controls

