Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 26 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Bournemouth
|8
|15
|+3
|WDDWD
|18th
|Nott’m Forest
|8
|5
|-10
|LDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):