Bournemouth v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 26 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BOURNEMOUTH

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Bournemouth 8 15 +3 WDDWD 18th Nott’m Forest 8 5 -10 LDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):