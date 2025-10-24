Brentford v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Brentford and Liverpool.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday 25 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Liverpool 8 15 +3 WWLLL 13th Brentford 8 10 -1 DLWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):