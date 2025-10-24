Brentford v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Brentford and Liverpool.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday 25 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Liverpool
|8
|15
|+3
|WWLLL
|13th
|Brentford
|8
|10
|-1
|DLWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):