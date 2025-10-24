Everton v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 26 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Tottenham
|8
|14
|+7
|WDDWL
|12th
|Everton
|8
|11
|0
|DLDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):