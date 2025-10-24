FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 9

We’ve not really covered FPL Challenge much on these pages in the past but with keen player FPL Reactions on the writing staff, we’ll be starting to do so from Gameweek 9.

A reminder that you can select your players right up until kick-off of every game, providing their club has yet to play. That gives managers the chance to view the teamsheets in each fixture.

You can also tinker with your team while FPL is updating – such as right now!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Only three goalkeepers are eligible for double points this week, and with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker sidelined, Challengers have a big decision to make.

One of the standout options is Jordan Pickford, who has spent over five years at Everton. The Toffees have struggled defensively, keeping just two clean sheets in their first eight matches. However, a home fixture against an inconsistent Tottenham side could bring both clean sheet and save point potential for Pickford.

Within the conditions of this week’s Challenge, Pickford looks like the best goalkeeper pick. For those not convinced, the only real alternative is Emi Martínez, although his away fixture against Manchester City makes him a risky choice.

DEFENDERS

Gabriel is an immediate standout when using the FPL Challenge filter to view eligible assets. Arsenal have recorded the joint-most clean sheets in the league so far, which adds to his appeal even with a fixture against Crystal Palace this week. The centre-back offers more than just defensive potential – he’s produced one goal and two assists in his last two matches. No worrying about his availability, either, as you can check the starting XI and take him out if he’s not fit.

Chelsea’s home fixture against Sunderland also stands out. While Chelsea have been inconsistent defensively, Sunderland have scored only one goal away from home this season. Reece James looks like the best route into their backline. He enjoyed a full rest midweek and returned a goal and an assist in his most recent Premier League outing – a reminder of his strong attacking threat.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is another strong contender. He’s been among the goals recently, scoring for both club and country. Van Dijk also brings appeal that few others can match. Only Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi has managed more defensive contributions this season. A trip to Brentford could see the Dutchman hit the DEFCON points threshold again

MIDFIELDERS

Rúben Amorim seems to be steadying the ship at Manchester United, with three wins from their last four matches. They now face a Brighton side who have yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season. It’s a great chance for Bruno Fernandes to deliver his third FPL Challenge double-digit haul.

Another standout pick is Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. The Gunners have won six straight matches in all competitions, heading into their clash with Crystal Palace in excellent form. Before Gameweek 8, Saka returned in four consecutive matches, proving again how consistent he can be when fit.

The FPL Challenge also serves up another elite midfield option this week – Mohamed Salah. Liverpool face Brentford, and it could be the fixture that helps him rediscover his relentless 2024/25 form. After being rested in the Champions League, Salah should be fresh, focused, and ready to deliver in Gameweek 9.

FORWARDS

There appear to be only three forwards who meet the FPL Challenge criteria this week. Of those, Danny Welbeck stands out for his recent form. His performance against Wolves wasn’t his best, but he scored braces in both Gameweek 6 and Gameweek 8. Manchester United may have improved under Rúben Amorim, yet they still rank joint second-worst for big chances conceded (24). That makes Welbeck an attractive option.

For managers looking to avoid Welbeck, Jarrod Bowen is a solid alternative. West Ham’s form has dipped – with four losses in their last five matches – but a home fixture against 16th-placed Leeds could help them bounce back. If the Hammers find their rhythm again, Bowen will likely be involved in any attacking returns.

The only other forward with double-points potential is Ollie Watkins. However, Aston Villa’s poor form and Manchester City’s strong defensive numbers make him one to avoid this week.

TEAM REVEAL

I think the template will be strong this week.

Pickford feels like the standout this week in goal; I don’t think I would back Martinez against Manchester City.

I also think Gabriel is an easy shoo-in if fit, especially given his recent attacking output.

There isn’t much debate in midfield either. Picking Gabriel has blocked me off from Saka, so Salah and Fernandes make the cut.

The lack of options up front also makes me think Bowen and Welbeck will remain in my starting six. Although, I’m very tempted to ditch one of them for Erling Haaland, who has been incredible this season.

Captaincy is likely to stay on Salah, even with his recent form.

GAMEWEEK 8 REVIEW