Frimpong + Isak fitness latest ahead of FPL Gameweek 9

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) is out of Gameweek 9 with the muscle injury he picked up in the midweek win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
But Alexander Isak (groin), who complained of discomfort before his half-time withdrawal in the same game, could yet feature.
So too could Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), who missed out on Wednesday.
Alisson (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain unavailable, however.
“Jeremie is not in a good place. What I mean by that is he’s definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury, so that’s going to take a while.
“Alex is not too bad. Question mark for the weekend, so let’s see where he is.
“The same to be said about Ryan. He didn’t travel with us [in midweek]. Today we are in, yesterday we were in as well but we had a day to travel. Let’s see where he is today.
“Alisson is not in the squad tomorrow. That’s also going to take a little bit longer.” – Arne Slot