Leeds v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Leeds United and West Ham United.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 24 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Leeds 8 8 -6 LWDLL 19th West Ham 8 4 -12 LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):