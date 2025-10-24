Leeds v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Leeds United and West Ham United.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 24 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Leeds
|8
|8
|-6
|LWDLL
|19th
|West Ham
|8
|4
|-12
|LLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):