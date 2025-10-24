Leeds v West Ham team news: Darlow + Stach benched, Diouf starts

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Elland Road, where Leeds United and West Ham United meet in a 20:00 BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke makes four changes to his Leeds side.

Lucas Perri, Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Noah Okafor come in, while Karl Darlow, Pascal Struijk, Anton Stach and Jack Harrison drop to the bench.

As for West Ham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are both handed recalls.

They replace Kyle Walker-Peters and Mateus Fernandes, who are named among the substitutes.

The line-up suggests Nuno Espirito Santo will use a back three formation, which is the system West Ham used in the second half against Brentford on Monday.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Stach, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Irving, Diouf, Bowen, Summerville, Paqueta

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Wilson, Fernandes, Rodriguez, Magassa, Potts, Marshall