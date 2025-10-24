Dugout Discussion

Leeds v West Ham team news: Darlow + Stach benched, Diouf starts

24 October 2025 137 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Elland Road, where Leeds United and West Ham United meet in a 20:00 BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke makes four changes to his Leeds side.

Lucas Perri, Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Noah Okafor come in, while Karl Darlow, Pascal Struijk, Anton Stach and Jack Harrison drop to the bench.

As for West Ham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are both handed recalls.

They replace Kyle Walker-Peters and Mateus Fernandes, who are named among the substitutes.

The line-up suggests Nuno Espirito Santo will use a back three formation, which is the system West Ham used in the second half against Brentford on Monday.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Stach, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Irving, Diouf, Bowen, Summerville, Paqueta

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Wilson, Fernandes, Rodriguez, Magassa, Potts, Marshall

137 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Leeds at home are a different team altogether! West Ham don't look like getting any better this season!

    Open Controls
  2. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    'checks Rodon ownership'

    Rodon & Longstaff combined have cost me 0.39 points so far. It looks a lot worse than it is.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      https://x.com/FPL__Raptor/status/1981775401463488699?t=sr2orapiQdDcTwPxVE2FoQ&s=19
      A few have him first sub!

      Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Got 2 FT. Bowen to Woltemade is essential.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do you have Mateta already?

      Should I sell Bowen over Pedro to get Mateta?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        See how Pedro does this week first

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Pedro > Woltemade for me

      Open Controls
  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wilson on, more danger to Leeds cleanie now

    Open Controls
  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    West Ham won’t go down.

    Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Far too long to get a player off the pitch and the game restarted.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      think he might have dislocated his shoulder there or something tbf

      Open Controls
  7. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    just now

    2-0 to Leeds, wow. A quick question though:

    How are DCL owners feeling?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.