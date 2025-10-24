Man United v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 25 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Man United
|8
|13
|-1
|LWLWW
|10th
|Brighton
|8
|12
|+1
|LDWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):