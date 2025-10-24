Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 9?

24 October 2025 123 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Backed by over 6.3 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with the armband in Gameweek 8, Erling Haaland (£14.7m) delivered yet again, scoring his 10th and 11th goals of the season.

With the Norwegian looking to score in a seventh consecutive league game, the captaincy decision will once again be straightforward for the majority.

But in Captain Sensible, we ask – probably in vain – if there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) averaging 10.5 points per home match this season.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Gameweek 9 Best captain

As expected, Haaland sits atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll yet again, albeit by a slightly smaller margin than last week. Among site users, he is the runaway leader in the poll, currently enjoying just over 50% of the popular vote. 

For the third week running, Semenyo occupies a distant second place, with a little under 15% of the vote. The Ghanaian international notched his 10th attacking return of the season in Gameweek 8.

Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) occupies third place ahead of the Magpies’ clash with Fulham. Chelsea duo Joao Pedro (£7.5m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) complete the top five on 7% and 4% respectively.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

123 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Al Pacho
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Dub
    Gabriel Esteve Senesi
    Saka Reijnders Kudus Semenyo
    Haaland JP Woltemade

    Donna KDH VDV Gudmundsson

    G2G or should I make any changes ?

    2 FT left

    1. Alexis Nonsense
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Look good, but double Burnley over diversifying vith VDV?

      Same team as me, but got Porro over VDV, and Raya over Donna

  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which Forest player(s) could you see Nuno getting or attempting to get from Forest?

  3. Alexis Nonsense
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play one of:

    A) Porro vs. Everton (attacking upside?)
    B) Estève vs. Wolves (clean sheet potential?)

    I tend to always go for upside in these situations, but Spurs seem suprisingly poor atm., and Frank is a great manager…

    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'd go with Esteve. Your logic is good and Everton are much better at home.

  4. George James
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Morning all,

    My defence is below, with 2 of them confirmed out would you make a move or just roll with the 3 and hope they all play?

    Richards • Gabriel • Senesi •(Alderete* • Andersen*)

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Those 3 will start, roll

    2. Alexis Nonsense
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Roll

    3. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll!

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    A: Foden -> Gakpo
    B: Reijnders -> Anthony
    C: both with 2 FTs
    D: Roll FT and start Foden and Reijnders/Sarr

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      C

  6. LS11
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    2FT 0.0ITB

    A: Salah + Andersen to Enzo + Gabriel
    B: Salah + Andersen to Saka + James
    C: Salah + Andersen + Eze to Enzo + Gabriel + Saka -4
    D: anything else?

    Raya (Dubs)
    VdV Sensei Gudmundsson (Reinildo) (Andersen)
    Salah Semenyo Eze Reijnders (King)
    Haaland JPedro Mateta

    1. Alexis Nonsense
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B look very good, James is a differential.

      A is too templare for my taste

  7. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Calafiori Senesi Rodon
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Reijnders
    Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

    (Dub Stach Richards Anderson)
    4FTs & 0.2m

    Gyokeres, Reijnders & Richards to Guiu, Enzo & Gabriel for free?

    Leaves enough cash for Pedro & Stach to Sarr & Mateta next week

  8. C_G
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    hey all, is this gtg? 2.7 itb, 0 FTs, no hits taken

    Dubravka

    James Senesi Timber Munoz

    Saka Gakpo Semenyo Caicedo

    Mateta Haaland

    Vicario Guiu Reijnders Hill

    1. Alexis Nonsense
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Look good, could punt on Guiu starting up top

  9. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Morning

    Would you bench boost with this week with this lot?

    Raya/Dubravka Richards Tark Kudus

    Thanks

    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Decent, gw11 worth considering depending on other players of course

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you - that's a good shout actually, I was looking further down the line if not this week but I could improve the team by then too.

  10. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ready to rumble BB active.
    100 points incoming

    Raya
    Timber Cucu De Ligt Senesi
    Doku Estevao Mbuemo Semenyo
    Haaland Pedro

    Dub DCL Rodon Gordon

  11. Goodbye Clean Sheet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Start Reijnders
    B) Start Stach
    C) Reijnders to Gakpo(Start Gakpo)

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Get Reijnders OUT

  12. BigDan1995
      15 mins ago

      Start Guiu (SUN) , Guéhi (ARS) or Reijdners (AVL) this week?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Start Guiu

        Get Reijnders OUT

      2. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Start Guiu, he is a bit on form and there won't be many times you would want to start him this season if Chelsea assets come back from injury soon(and if he doesn't all of a sudden go on a run of goals)

    • DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pope
      Gabriel Rodon Senesi
      Gakpo Caicedo Saka Semenyo
      Pedro Haaland Mateta

      Dub Guehi King Tosin

      Good to go?

    • ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Would you bring in Ndiaye or Enzo this week? I did a mistake of removing Ndiaye last gw for Sarr, i would waste a FT to bring him back in but I knew I did a mistake when I watched the City game given how good Ndiaye is. Spurs are also not playing well despite the solidity in defence.

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I was thinking of selling Ndiaye for Enzo this week tbh.

    • Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Start 1:

      A) Reijnders vs Villa
      B) Stach vs Hammers

      Raya
      Burn Gabriel Senesi
      Semenyo Bruno Saka Reijnders*
      (H)aaland JPedro Woltemade

      Dubravka Stach Richards Mukiele

    • dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pedro and Dango to Woltemalde and Enzo for free?

    • FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Won't Enzo be playing deep if Guiu starts?

    • Visionaries
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stumped on what to do here. Currently have all chips and top of ML

      Pet
      Dorgu, Gvardiol, Timber (Esteve)
      Mbeumo, Saka, Semen, Kudos
      Pedro, Haaland, Wolt

      A Play that lot (hope Gvardiol/Dorgu start)
      B Free hit
      C WC
      D take -4 and BB

    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dyche clean sheet ball has started. Time to bring back in Forest defenders?

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        on the watch list for sure

    • Pointless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who to play out of
      Reijnders vs avl
      or Sarr vs ars?

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        both a bit meh
        R

    • Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      trip ars def - raya, gab, timber vs sarr & mateta in my team

      do i ...
      A back arsenal to get the cs and bench the cry two
      H hedge and bench timber, play mateta
      C play sarr, mateta, dub, and bench raya, gab, timber

    • Dutchy FPL
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Took Reijnders out, team looks so much better now. Are we good? Planning Mateta for J. Pedro next week:

      Raya
      Keane - Senesi - Gabriel
      Enzo - Ndiaye - Bruno (V) - Semenyo
      Gyokeres - Pedro - Haaland (C)

      Bench: Dub - Gudmundsson - Stach - Richards

