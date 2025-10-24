Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 9?

Backed by over 6.3 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with the armband in Gameweek 8, Erling Haaland (£14.7m) delivered yet again, scoring his 10th and 11th goals of the season.

With the Norwegian looking to score in a seventh consecutive league game, the captaincy decision will once again be straightforward for the majority.

But in Captain Sensible, we ask – probably in vain – if there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) averaging 10.5 points per home match this season.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

READ MORE: Introducing the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

As expected, Haaland sits atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll yet again, albeit by a slightly smaller margin than last week. Among site users, he is the runaway leader in the poll, currently enjoying just over 50% of the popular vote.

For the third week running, Semenyo occupies a distant second place, with a little under 15% of the vote. The Ghanaian international notched his 10th attacking return of the season in Gameweek 8.

Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) occupies third place ahead of the Magpies’ clash with Fulham. Chelsea duo Joao Pedro (£7.5m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) complete the top five on 7% and 4% respectively.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks