Wolves v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 26 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WOLVES

BURNLEY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 17th Burnley 8 7 -6 LDLLW 20th Wolves 8 2 -11 LLDDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):