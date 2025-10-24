Wolves v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 26 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WOLVES
BURNLEY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Burnley
|8
|7
|-6
|LDLLW
|20th
|Wolves
|8
|2
|-11
|LLDDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):