Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 9 Wildcard team

24 October 2025 192 comments
With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 9 Wildcard team.

DEFENCE

As shown in the image above, Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) and Jurrien Timber (£6.0m) are by far the most attacking defenders in the league, with this duo being the only pair to manage over 2.5 non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) so far.

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) comes close, but after that, there is a significant drop-off to the others.

Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) also features favourably, which further enhances his appeal given the numerous criteria he meets – nailed minutes, solid defence, potential for defensive contributions (DefCon), likelihood of earning bonus points and attacking threat.

Gabriel Magalhaes‘ (£6.4m) qualities are well known to FPL managers already. He’s arguably the second name on the team sheet after Erling Haaland (£14.7m).

So the four defenders I want to prioritise are clear to me – Gabriel, Timber, Senesi and Munoz, probably in that order.

The fifth spot will be a £4.0m defender. With so much value in that price bracket this season, it’s close between Joe Rodon (£4.1m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.1m).

Mukiele averages 12.50 DefCons per 90 minutes (p90), ranking him as the third-highest defender in the league. Thus, his DefCon potential is excellent.

Rodon averages 8.5 DefCons p90, which is also very good but not as strong as Mukiele.

That being said, I do think the Leeds United defence is a bit better than Sunderland’s, so this is a close one. I don’t think I would play Rodon over Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) this week, and I do like the Mukiele cover for Senesi when Bournemouth are playing away at Manchester City in Gameweek 10, so that might tilt my decision. I think the open play attacking threat from Mukiele is also a factor.

This is one of my late decisions, but for now, I’m set on Mukiele.

ATTACK

 

  1. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Raya
    Gabriel, Sensei, Tarkowski
    Reijnders, Bruno, Ndiaye, Semenyo,
    Gyokeres, Pedro, Haaland (c)

    Dubravka, Stach, Rodon, Andersen

    4ft 0.7 itb

    Start Stach for Reijnders? Rodon for Tarkowski? Or both?

