Man Utd v Brighton team news: Sesko in, Mount out

25 October 2025 64 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The penultimate Premier League match of the day is a fixture that has caused Manchester United plenty of problems in recent years.

Brighton and Hove Albion have won six of their last seven league meetings with their hosts, including all three of their most recent games at Old Trafford.

Kick-off in tonight’s encounter between the Red Devils and the Seagulls is at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes for the hosts this evening, both of which were expected.

The two players dropping out are the pre-advertised injury doubts, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire. Mount is among the substitutes, with Maguire not involved at all.

Benjamin Sesko and Leny Yoro come into Ruben Amorim’s starting XI.

There’s just the one alteration for the visitors.

Fabian Hurzeler brings in Maxim De Cuyper for Diego Gomez, which will likely see Ferdi Kadioglu pushed further up into an ‘out of position’ left-wing role.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko. 

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Dorgu, Malacia, Ugarte, Heaven, Mount, Mainoo.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Kadioglu, Welbeck. 

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Coppola, Oriola.

64 Comments
  1. Fly Away Peter
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Raul (5 pts.) coming in for Sttach in my Draft team is the only thing that has gone my way so far this GW.

    
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Let's fn go Mbeumo!

    
  3. borat
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    How much did 2 pt merchant JP got today

    
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Take a wild guess. Here's a clue, no shot on target in his last 500 minutes.

      
      1. borat
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He is worse than Jackson and Nkunku. Brighton as usual robbed them of 60m £

        
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    cunha its about time you did something this season, please

    
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      The united system is designed more for mbuemo to get returns tbh. He could still get something but I'd probably sell even if he does return

      Also he's not completely nailed

      
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        yeah hes on the chopping list for sure. got bruno and mbeumo as well anyways. just early season cunha was electric so was holding out

        unless he gets 2+ attacking returns today and just runs the match

        
        1. Peteex
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          You have Cunha, Bruno and Mbeumo all three of them?

          
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            for basically all season yeah (got mbeumo in gw2). its been er a ride, not great but been abit misfortunate at times (to say the least 🙂 )

            
            1. Peteex
              • 13 Years
              18 mins ago

              Jeez. That's one hell of a overkill if you ask me. I have Mbeumo at the moment and think one ManU attacker is enough.

              Let's hope Mbeumo gets us some points today!

              
              1. F4L
                • 10 Years
                15 mins ago

                yeah true, just couldn't pick which 1/2 to go for so went all in

                fingers crossed!

                
  5. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Woltemade looked awful. For people who dont have him, stay away. Ill give him West Ham because they are bad in the air and then hes gone if he looks as poor as today.

    
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      He doesn't look like he has big hauls in him. More like jiminez from a few seasons ago, drip feeding of Goals

      Still cheap but I prefer mateta in. 3-5-2

      
  6. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gordon and JP stinking up my team...cant wait to get rid

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah can't wait to get rid of Pedro

      
      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        For whom?

        
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Matets

          
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gordon looked good today

      Shd have had returns his team mates let him down

      
      1. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yup, that's been his story for a while now.

        
  7. JBG
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Where are JPs assist points for Isidor goal?

    
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    I have Sarr and Munoz. Who would you get:

    A) Mateta
    B) Gakpo

    
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      thats tough. er kinda would lean towards gakpo if he does the business again today, palace showed midweek their attack can still misfire, and mateta is still missing too many chances, albeit at least hes getting them

      
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Let the games this weekend decide for you

      
  9. JBG
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Dunk hiding his Hitman tattoo on his neck I see

    
  10. Tripleh123
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which midfielder to get for next few weeks? Have Mateta in squad.

    A. Sarr
    B. Iwobi
    C. Minteh

    
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      sarr

      
  11. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    Rubbish from Minteh. Apart from the miss, he made no attempt to get onside.

    
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Welbeck looked fast next to DeLigt and Dalot there

    
  13. Basileus
      20 mins ago

      I have 6 points from my first 4 players. What a week this is going to be!

      
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I have 4 from 3

        
    • Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Brighton outplaying Man Utd for first 15 minutes, really didn’t see that coming

      
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Really?

        
    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      possible united pen

      
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        *not given

        
    • ‘Tis the Season
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Florian Wirtz starts.

      https://x.com/jameswillliam_/status/1982119392528728372?s=46&t=2Xl5dYCSsSlywZtyybB2Mw

      
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Advantage brentford

        
        1. ‘Tis the Season
          • 7 Years
          just now

          OMG

          
    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bruno owners lucky no pen, as he would've missed it anyway

      
    • FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      This guy Lammens has been an amazing buy.... might be the best PL goalkeeper currently

      
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not sure if serious

        
        1. FPL Sanky
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Best PL goalkeeper might be a stretch but he has looked good....United have been impressive defensively ever since he started

          
          1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            Raya has consistently been the best goalkeeper for the last season and half in my opinion

            This new guy is doing decent. I’d rather judge him over the next few months. Consistency is key

            
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Raya and Donna are head and shoulders above the rest but Lawns has had a decent start to his Utd career

              
    • z13
        13 mins ago

        VAR for utd pen, Bruno owners are not sure what to want.

        
      • JBG
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        What the actual fck?? That was a pen!?

        
      • The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        England handbags 0 Brazil nutcrackers 2

        
      • FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thoughts on the penalty decision?

        
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Oliver VAR and Taylor on the pitch, 2 tunts

          
      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        taylor got his brighton shirt on underneath? 😉

        
      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        cunhaaaaaaaaaaaaa

        
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Told you haha

          
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            😀

            only kept cos mount pick that knock up lol. cheers mount 🙂

            
        2. F4L
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          *casemiro a

          
      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        welcome to the party Matheus!

        
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        The bandwagon has started! Here we go ...

        
      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cunha has arrived, class player

        
        1. Kun Fu King Cantona
            1 min ago

            And he has that hunger that has been missing for United players all these years...

            
        2. iFash@FPL
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Can anybody beat 6 points from 4 expensive players?? 🙂

          
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I am also on 6 pts with a super expensive Gudmundsson 😛

            
        3. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          JP + Reijnders -> Guiu+ Cunha locked

          

