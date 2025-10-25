Man Utd v Brighton team news: Sesko in, Mount out

The penultimate Premier League match of the day is a fixture that has caused Manchester United plenty of problems in recent years.

Brighton and Hove Albion have won six of their last seven league meetings with their hosts, including all three of their most recent games at Old Trafford.

Kick-off in tonight’s encounter between the Red Devils and the Seagulls is at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes for the hosts this evening, both of which were expected.

The two players dropping out are the pre-advertised injury doubts, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire. Mount is among the substitutes, with Maguire not involved at all.

Benjamin Sesko and Leny Yoro come into Ruben Amorim’s starting XI.

There’s just the one alteration for the visitors.

Fabian Hurzeler brings in Maxim De Cuyper for Diego Gomez, which will likely see Ferdi Kadioglu pushed further up into an ‘out of position’ left-wing role.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Dorgu, Malacia, Ugarte, Heaven, Mount, Mainoo.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Kadioglu, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Coppola, Oriola.

