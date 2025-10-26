Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 9: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

26 October 2025 39 comments
At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 9 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points, too.

GAMEWEEK 9: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

FPL notes: 145

GAMEWEEK 9: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FPL Gameweek 9: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points 1

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

HomeScoreAway
Arsenal1-0Crystal Palace
Aston Villa1-0Manchester City
Bournemouth2-0Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers2-3Burnley
Everton0-3Tottenham Hotspur
39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Eightball
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Pope (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Timber Andersen (Gudmundsson Senesi)
    Enzo Semenyo Saka Minteh Sarr
    Woltemade Haaland (J. Pedro)

    I am 0.1m short for J.Pedro to Mateta. I guess an Andersen downgrade makes the most sense here? Not super keen on the options 4.4m and below. Maybe one of the cheaper Sunderland defenders?

    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yeah Mukiele to facilitate. Hoping Alderete is back vs. Everton. Will start him if so.

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yes downgrsde anderson

  2. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Front 8 as follows, £3.5 ITB

    Kudus-Semenyo-Eze-Sarr-Stach
    Mateta-Woltemade-Haaland

    A) Stach > Mbeumo
    B) Kudus > Mbeumo (leaves more budget when I dispatch of Romero)

    Cheers

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      B

    2. Shaw must go on
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

  3. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    2FTs Best move here?

    A. Kudus/Pedro -> Mbuemo/Thiago
    B. Pedro -> Mateta

    Pope
    Timber Gabriel Guehi
    Saka Semenyo Kudus Sarr
    Haaland Pedro Woltemade

    Dubravka Caicedo Rodon Sensi

    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      A is better on balance

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      1. _Ninja_
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Seen your reply in the old thread mate, cheers was leaning this way.

  4. It'd be Rudi not to...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Petrovic, Dub
    Gab, Timber, Chalobah, Senesi, Mukiele
    Saka, Semenyo, Enzo, Sarr, Longstaff
    Bowen, Wolt, Haaland

    3 FT, 0.1 ITB, BB and WC played.

    Saka, Longstaff, Bowen -> Rice, Mbuemo, Mateta?

    Keeps strong Arsenal coverage, but massive upgrade on the other 2?

    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I like it, won’t it leave you with a benching headache though?

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        What are you suggesting - he picks worse players to avoid a decision each GW?

  5. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Woltemade or Thiago?

    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      W

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wolt

  6. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Richards and Enzo (rotating with each other)
    Or
    Munoz (starting) and Palhinha (bench)

    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      First option

  7. GROBARI
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    0.1 itb 3 FTs.
    Donnarumma Dub
    Senesi Gabi Tark Alderete Richards
    Saka Semenyo Kudus Reijnders Stach
    Gyokeres JP Haaland

    Which is the better move?
    A) Gyokeres, Tark and Reijnders to Mateta, Timber and Sarr, 0.1 itb left
    B) JP and Kudus to Mateta and Sarr and save 1 FT, 0.2 itb left

  8. Skout
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Can someone explain how that was a Rice assist?

    1. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Simple really, Dave in fpl towers own Rice

    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      just now

      OPTAJoe doesn’t have Gabriel

  9. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    On wc a) hartman b) mukieke c) rodon. Cheers

  10. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    On wildcard. Best trio:
    A) Bruno, Richards, keeper 5,0 or less.
    B) Woltermade, Munoz, Pope

    Already have Mbuemo, but United actually look good for scoring goals.

    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      1. Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Agree, but feel Bruno have so many routes to points even playing in a deeper role. Was near a mega-haul this weekend (missing sitter, creating big chance, missing a penalty that should have been...)

  11. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    What do I do with Doku?

    A) Bench and play Rodon
    B) Start him
    C) Sell for a -4 for Sarr, Enzo or Neto

    1. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      just now

      He's been starting the home games so i think i'd just start him next gw. Don't think it's worth a hit to sell to those options. I think brighton will score but Rodon is decent for DC's

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Still think that defenders should get 2 points for EVERY 10 DefCons.

    Getting over 20 in a game deserves an extra reward.

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Anderson hard done by. Midfielders should get 10 too

    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd definitely want to raise the threshold then, make it 12/24 for DEF and 15/25 for MIDs. Maybe CSs go down to 3 as well.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes, next season. They need to raise the prices of all the defenders by 0.5m too.
      4 fwds scored 40+ points so far, 21 defenders!

  13. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who to play:
    A) Reijndeers v bou
    B) Semenyo v MCI

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    2. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  14. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    If had exact funds, would you do JP to Mateta tonight, despite Palace playing midweek?

    Have 2ft and a very disposable Stach if needed to find 0.1m (but would rather roll it)

    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I'm torn on that as I also have exact funds for that move.

  15. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Really can't decide between Sarr and Minteh, and I need to make move tonight.
    Sarr seems the popular pick but ill also be getting Mateta in too. Minteh spreads the risk in case Palace blank and Minteh wont be going to AFCON unlike Sarr. The stats also favour Minteh according to Scout and is 0.5m cheaper.

    It just doesnt feel right going Minteh

