FPL Gameweek 10 Free Hit: Pros, cons and best team

29 October 2025 5 comments
With no Blank or Double Gameweeks in the first half of the season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are working with a full set of chips and a stable fixture schedule.

That means the timing of each chip becomes even more strategic. One of the biggest calls is when to deploy the Free Hit. Getting that decision right can have a major impact on your season.

For those managers considering a Gameweek 10 Free Hit, we look at the potential pros and cons of using it now and have put together a couple of team drafts to consider.

GAMEWEEK 10 FREE HIT: THE PROS

There are several benefits to using the Free Hit chip, and without Blank and Double Gameweeks to navigate, the reasons specific to Gameweek 10 include:

  • Target teams with strong fixtures when you currently lack their key players and don’t have enough free transfers to bring them in.
  • Move away from players involved in tougher fixtures, where the points ceiling is low.
  • Manage rotation or injury doubts without taking hits or compromising your squad for future Gameweeks.

With that in mind, Crystal Palace stand out as one of the teams FPL managers can target.

FPL Gameweek 10 Free Hit

A home fixture against Brentford offers a strong opportunity to invest in Palace assets. Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) remains a standout as a consistent big-chance threat. Meanwhile, Ismaïla Sarr (£6.5m) provides direct goal involvement from wide areas. Wing-back Daniel Muñoz (£5.7m) offers both clean-sheet potential and attacking upside.

FPL managers may also want to reassess their Arsenal coverage ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Burnley. Those who moved early on David Raya (£5.7m) or Viktor Gyökeres (£9.0m) may now prefer to shift toward more convincing options. A strong and balanced triple-up would be Jurriën Timber (£6.0m), Gabriel (£6.4m), and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m). This combines defensive security with consistent attacking upside.

We can also look to capitalise on Manchester United’s improving form ahead of their meeting with a struggling Nottingham Forest side. For those already holding Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), there’s still hope – but some may prefer to switch to Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) given his recent brace and strong underlying numbers for Brentford, or even double up.

A couple of other fixtures also stand out. Newcastle United’s visit to the London Stadium offers upside, and Everton’s away meeting with Sunderland provides a chance to bounce back following their defeat to Tottenham.

There is also potential to avoid heavily owned assets involved in tough fixtures this week.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea falls firmly into that category. Many FPL managers will be looking to move away from João Pedro (£7.5m), with the forward failing to deliver and registering just one shot in the box across his last five appearances.

Micky van de Ven (£4.7m), Pedro Porro (£5.6m), and Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) could also come under consideration for a move. However, van de Ven’s recent brace, clean sheet, and 23-point haul in Gameweek 9 make that a far tougher call.

GAMEWEEK 10 FREE HIT: THE CONS

 

5 Comments
  RedLightning
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Another reason for delaying the Free Hit is that there might possibly be a BGW and maybe even a DGW before GW20.
    If Palace defeat Liverpool in the EFL Cup tonight then they will qualify for the quarter-final in the midweek following GW16, when they also have a Europa Conference League match scheduled, so their EFL Cup quarter-final would have to be moved to a new date before the EFL Cup semi-final.
    Palace do not have any free dates before then that don't clash with a Premier League match, so one of their Premier League matches (not necessarily the one scheduled for GW16) would have to be moved to a date in the second half of the season, resulting in a BGW for that match.
    If Palace's EFL Cup quarter-final opponents are another Premier League team, then that team’s Premier League match in the week that Palace’s EFL Cup quarter-final match is moved to would also have to be rearranged.
    If that team has a midweek slot available in the Gameweek to which Palace’s EFL Cup quarter-final match is moved then this would not create any more DGWs.
    But if it doesn’t then this would create a DGW for that team, and if the DGW is before GW20 then that would be an ideal time to play a Free Hit chip.

    It is also possible that a match might have to be moved for some other reason, such as bad weather.

    No Luck
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Very nice summary thank you

    Lanley Staurel
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Or GW13. Feels like a dilema!

      RedLightning
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        GW13 is on the weekend of 29-30 November, and GW14 follows in midweek (2-4 December), with no free dates in between.

