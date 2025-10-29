With no Blank or Double Gameweeks in the first half of the season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are working with a full set of chips and a stable fixture schedule.

That means the timing of each chip becomes even more strategic. One of the biggest calls is when to deploy the Free Hit. Getting that decision right can have a major impact on your season.

For those managers considering a Gameweek 10 Free Hit, we look at the potential pros and cons of using it now and have put together a couple of team drafts to consider.

GAMEWEEK 10 FREE HIT: THE PROS

There are several benefits to using the Free Hit chip, and without Blank and Double Gameweeks to navigate, the reasons specific to Gameweek 10 include:

Target teams with strong fixtures when you currently lack their key players and don’t have enough free transfers to bring them in.

when you currently lack their key players and don’t have enough free transfers to bring them in. Move away from players involved in tougher fixtures , where the points ceiling is low.

, where the points ceiling is low. Manage rotation or injury doubts without taking hits or compromising your squad for future Gameweeks.

With that in mind, Crystal Palace stand out as one of the teams FPL managers can target.

A home fixture against Brentford offers a strong opportunity to invest in Palace assets. Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) remains a standout as a consistent big-chance threat. Meanwhile, Ismaïla Sarr (£6.5m) provides direct goal involvement from wide areas. Wing-back Daniel Muñoz (£5.7m) offers both clean-sheet potential and attacking upside.

FPL managers may also want to reassess their Arsenal coverage ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Burnley. Those who moved early on David Raya (£5.7m) or Viktor Gyökeres (£9.0m) may now prefer to shift toward more convincing options. A strong and balanced triple-up would be Jurriën Timber (£6.0m), Gabriel (£6.4m), and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m). This combines defensive security with consistent attacking upside.

We can also look to capitalise on Manchester United’s improving form ahead of their meeting with a struggling Nottingham Forest side. For those already holding Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), there’s still hope – but some may prefer to switch to Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) given his recent brace and strong underlying numbers for Brentford, or even double up.

A couple of other fixtures also stand out. Newcastle United’s visit to the London Stadium offers upside, and Everton’s away meeting with Sunderland provides a chance to bounce back following their defeat to Tottenham.

There is also potential to avoid heavily owned assets involved in tough fixtures this week.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea falls firmly into that category. Many FPL managers will be looking to move away from João Pedro (£7.5m), with the forward failing to deliver and registering just one shot in the box across his last five appearances.

Micky van de Ven (£4.7m), Pedro Porro (£5.6m), and Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) could also come under consideration for a move. However, van de Ven’s recent brace, clean sheet, and 23-point haul in Gameweek 9 make that a far tougher call.

GAMEWEEK 10 FREE HIT: THE CONS