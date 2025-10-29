RSL Fantasy Scout Squad: Our top Saudi League picks for Round 7

Just ahead of Thursday’s deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 7 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Louis and Marc are discussing the best picks.

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 7

Focusing only on the upcoming Round, the Scout Squad doesn’t require any medium-term planning.

AMER LOUIS MARC GK Edouard Mendy Edouard Mendy Edouard Mendy Bono Bono Bruno Varela Rakan Najjar Marek Rodak Marek Rodak DEF Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez Ali Majrashi Ali Majrashi Ali Majrashi Nawaf Boushal Nawaf Boushal Nawaf Boushal Francisco Calvo Francisco Calvo Danilo Pereira Koray Gunter Koray Gunter Koray Gunter MID Joao Felix Joao Felix Joao Felix Sadio Mane Ruben Neves Ruben Neves Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Georginio Wijnaldum Georginio Wijnaldum Mourad Batna Mourad Batna Yannick Carrasco Valentin Vada Valentin Vada Valentin Vada FWD Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Ivan Toney Ivan Toney Ivan Toney Marcos Leonardo Karl Toko Ekambi Marcos Leonardo Alexander Lacazette Alexander Lacazette Alexander Lacazette Fahad Aqeel Al Zubaidi Roger Martinez Roger Martinez

THREE PICKS: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, Alexandre Lacazette, Joao Felix, Valentin Vada, Theo Hernandez, Ali Majrashi, Nawaf Boushal, Koray Gunter, Edouard Mendy

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney, Alexandre Lacazette, Joao Felix, Valentin Vada, Theo Hernandez, Ali Majrashi, Nawaf Boushal, Koray Gunter, Edouard Mendy TWO PICKS: Marcos Leonardo, Roger Martinez, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ruben Neves, Mourad Batna, Bono, Marek Rodak

AMER SAID…

Defence

RSL Fantasy’s highest-scoring goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, gets to face Al Riyadh at home. That’s a great chance for another clean sheet. Superb shot stopper Bono is picked because Al Hilal are on successive shut-outs, while Rakan Najjar is against a poor Al Najmah attack.

My backline includes Theo Hernandez, who feels like a must-have asset because of his strong attacking potential. He loves creating big chances, as does Francisco Calvo – among the top defenders when it comes to shots.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr are strong in all areas, so owning an in-form name like Nawaf Boushal makes sense. Over at Al Okhdood, Koray Gunter is great for defensive actions and is capable of contributing at both ends versus Al Najmah.

Attackers

By quite a large margin, Joao Felix is the game’s highest scoring midfielder. Not much needs to be said about him, while teammate Sadio Mane has the joint-most assists so far. He also ranks second amongst midfielders for shots.

A strong option in Al Hilal’s attack is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and he’s scored in his last three matches versus Al Shabab. Because opponents Damac are missing key defenders, I also like Mourad Batna’s prospects. He’s in excellent form, with two assists in Round 6 and a goal in the cup.

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way for attempts (41) and plays for the best attacking team. He feels essential on most occasions.

And although Ivan Toney started from the bench last time, he’s hard to resist against Al Riyadh, who usually struggle to handle centre-forwards.

As for Fahad Aqeel Al Zubaidi, he’s scoring goals and is one of the best forwards when it comes to creating big chances. A great low-owned, budget-friendly asset, he could have a good time against a Damac side that is weak on that flank.

LOUIS SAID…

Edouard Mendy feels like a straightforward pick when facing 13th-placed Al Riyadh. I also think Bono and Marek Rodak will be confident against the inconsistent Al Shabab and Al Hazem.

In defence, securing three clean sheets in a row in all competitions makes Ali Majrashi an excellent pick, once again. It’s hard to say no to Theo Hernandez, while Francisco Calvo and Koray Gunter should have solid home potential.

Starring for a rampant Al Nassr, Joao Felix is arguably the best RSL Fantasy player. He’s certainly way in front for points.

Al Hilal’s penalty taker Ruben Neves is also ticking along nicely, having registered two assists last week. Another former Premier League name, Georginio Wijnaldum, has actually been disappointing in recent times. But he has the right fixture to bounce back with.

Very little needs saying about Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney, who are regular Scout Squad entries. African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Fantasy legend Karl Toko Ekambi gets to lead Al Fateh’s attack versus Damac, plus I wouldn’t be surprised if Roger Martinez picks up some more points.

MARC SAID…

I agree with Amer and Louis on quite a few of these Round 7 Saudi Scout Squad picks. Defender Ali Majrashi is in excellent form, grabbing 44 points in his last three outings.

Yannick Carrasco has only blanked once so far although, admittedly, a trip to Al Hilal is tricky. Cheap midfielder. The outstanding Valentin Vada has outdone this, delivering a goal or assist on all six occasions. He faces Al Fateh, who’ve conceded two penalties in their last two games.

Despite only featuring in the most recent three matches, Al Hilal forward Marcos Leonardo finds himself on five goals and 44 points

We all like Alexandre Lacazette, too. Neom’s attack is improving, and the veteran has contributed in each of the last three rounds.

