Pro Pundits - Zophar

FPL Gameweek 10 Q&A: 4-4-2, Palace + is Pedro a priority sell?

31 October 2025 191 comments
zøphar zøphar
Share:

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on playing a 4-4-2, Crystal Palace, the Arsenal defence and selling Chelsea assets.

You can find his Gameweek 10 team reveal here.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: DC magnets + Bench Boost 1 buy Isak

Q: With defenders scoring better than midfielders and forwards so far, is going 4-4-2 or even 5-4-1 a better solution than 3-4-3 or 3-5-2?

Top DefCon performers in FPL + best fixtures for defensive returns

(via Joeltouriste)

A: The rise of set pieces and direct football in the Premier League this season has been well documented. Naturally, defenders have been the biggest beneficiaries. 

Amongst the 25 top-scoring FPL assets, just two – Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Igor Thiago (£6.2m) – are forwards. What is even more surprising is that there are only seven midfielders in that list.

Of those midfielders, you could make a case that only Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) are your ‘traditional’ FPL options. So there has been a dearth of points from players we consider good FPL picks in general this season, especially in attack. 

Defensive contribution (DefCon) points are playing a part but that’s not the reason so many defenders make the top 25. The 12 top-scoring defenders have accumulated 14 goals and 15 assists between them; that’s a staggering number to supplement their combined 46 clean sheets. This does indicate that there are points at the back we are potentially ignoring when we are playing with the traditional 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 that FPL managers favour.

The big question: will this trend necessarily continue? We have enough of a sample to expect it to, but of course, there are no guarantees.

So, I think at least in the short/medium term, a 4-4-2 setup looks ideal. That’s what I have switched to on my Wildcard in Gameweek 9.

It’s a bit strange, though, because when you look at the underlying data, only three defenders – Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) and Rodrigo Gomes (£4.5m) – have reached double digits for shots in the box. So you’re talking pretty much an average of one goal attempt a game for the other defenders. Is this sustainable? In fact, the five most creative defenders – Marc Cucurella (£6.1m), Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), Michael Kayode (£4.5m), Pedro Porro (£5.5m) and Hugo Bueno (£4.4m) – don’t make the 15 top-scoring defenders.

Are we reading too much into this? DefCon does look like the most repeatable, predictable action in FPL, so yes, going for heavier investment in defence does look like a good option. I do hope that the trend levels out over the remainder of the season, however.

Q: Is the Arsenal defensive triple-up still on the menu with the uncertainty over William Saliba?

Arsenal's defence: An enduring obstacle or a false dawn

(via FPL Virgin)

A: Very much so. Arsenal’s defensive numbers are the best we have seen in the modern age of data recording. I think you pick three of Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m), Jurrien Timber (£6.1m), Calafiori and David Raya (£5.8m), who I have listed in my order of preference.

This, of course, depends on whether you’re looking for captaincy alternatives to Haaland in Gameweeks 12 and 14 in particular, when he is away to Newcastle United and Fulham. Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) has good home fixtures in either week, but that could also be Mbeumo or Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), who also have decent home matches.

Q: Was it an error to bring in Enzo Fernandez or is he a ‘hold’ for now?

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 8 3

(via Pompel)

A: Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.7m) underlying numbers against Sunderland were decent but nothing to write home about. The only big chance he was involved in was a flick-on from a corner, which Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) failed to convert. He did land three attempts on target but if you watch back a highlights package, none of these efforts will likely feature, as they were tame efforts that never really looked like finding the back of the net. 

He did, of course, play a more withdrawn role, with Joao Pedro (£7.4m) playing in the 10 and Marc Guiu (£4.2m) at 9. Against Spurs, I expect Enzo Maresca to revert to a similar setup that he used against PSG, with Reece James (£5.5m) in midfield and Malo Gusto (£4.9m) at right-back (the Frenchman was suspended against Sunderland), especially with Liam Delap’s (£6.2m) suspension. This would mean Enzo gets to play further up the pitch in a no. 10 role, with Pedro at 9. 

It is worth mentioning that he barely took any set pieces against Sunderland; James was on most of them. I still think he’s a fine hold, but is Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) a better option? I think yes. If buying today, I would probably opt for the Senegalese and avoid Chelsea’s misfiring attack altogether. 

Q: I own Joao Pedro, Jarrod Bowen and Erling Haaland. Should I sell one of them for Jean-Philippe Mateta or roll the transfer with my Wildcard already played?

Q. Who would you sell first out of Joao Pedro or Tijjani Reijnders?

FPL notes: Maresca on Pedro, Enzo + Caicedo "problems" 4

(via (@FPLScottCFY and @Mohamed02916093)

A: Joao Pedro’s well-documented fitness issues, combined with poor underlying numbers and uncertain gametime, mean he is the priority sell for most FPL managers.

If you own a frontline of Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m), Joao Pedro and Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m), I’d say the Brazilian has to be the makeweight for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m). Bowen still could get something over the next two games; he’s much more talismanic for the Hammers than Pedro is for Chelsea.

With Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m), it’s a bit trickier as there is some minutes risk attached there too now, along with positional uncertainty. In this case, I would still prioritise selling Pedro as I’m not sure where you can go with Reijnders unless you have sizeable money in the bank. I also still think the Dutchman will start the next two for City. 

Q: To what degree should we temper the Crystal Palace hype because of their thin squad + European involvement?

Why FPL Gameweek 17 could be a 'blank' for four clubs 3

(via FPL_Marxist)

A: Oliver Glasner rotated his side a little bit for the trip to Anfield, and I think we might see that a bit more going forward, though the injury to Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) certainly hasn’t helped matters.

The Eagles have the best attacking numbers in the league, and they have great fixtures. I think we might potentially be overthinking it when it comes to fixture congestion fatigue. I still think a double-up is almost essential, and while you could argue that a triple-up might be a bit too much, I am still in favour of it. 

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
191 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Dubravka

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      Quite a minimalist selection then .....
      I had Petrovic + Dubravka but I've been seduced by the delights of Raya. I'd expect you to be scoring (for example) 2, 3, 9, 1, 6, 2, 3, 1, 7, etc etc, but you'll be saving money

      Open Controls
    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Play Semenyo or King?

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Semenyo always has to be played

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
    3. CaptainFail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
  3. Ninjaa
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Curtently

    Raya Dubravka
    Vvd Senesi Guehi Burn Rodon
    Saka Semenyo Reijnders KDH 4.4m
    Haaland Mateta Pedro

    2 fts and 4.3m itb.
    What 2 transfers should be my priority this gw. Thanks.

    (1)

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Reijnders + Pefro surely

      Open Controls
      1. Ninjaa
        • 14 Years
        57 mins ago

        To Sarr and Voldemade?

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Excellent options. As you already have Mateta, you could consider Bruno G. or Ndiaye if not fancying Palace triple-up.

          Open Controls
  4. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    (repost, lost in old article...)
    Having difficulties to single out the best cheap FWD for playing a variable 442/352 . Was originally thinking JPedro to Thiago or Welbeck (have Mateta + Haaland) But leaning towards putting my funds in midfield as several are finding form (Sarr, MBeumo, Cunha, BrunoG), and also think playing four defenders is warranted most GWs. Getting Thiago or Welbeck will then just be waste of funds and benching headache, I may instead ship Mateta further down the road.

    But slim pickings amongst the budget forwards at max £5.8m, who would you prefer among the following:

    A) Kroupi Jr. (not nailed)
    B) Isidor (bad fixtures)
    C) Beto (never scores)
    D) DCL (never scores)
    E) any shrewd overlooked alternative?

    Opinions much appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      B forget fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Guess that makes sense if benching most GWs anyway

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          A if benching as the 8th attacker

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Just stretch to £6.2m for Igor Thiago.

      There's barely any budget restrictions at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Well, since I have Saka and plan to bring in Mbuemo I actually have a budget restrictions for the third striker spot . Also don't want to spread out funds on all eight mid + fwd spots to avoid points on bench

        Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Dogs Of War
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Play Thiago (cry) or Minteh (LEE) this week?

    Who scores more?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      That's tough, leaning Thiago

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Coin toss

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thiago

      Open Controls
  6. Ninjaa
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bit of a random one, how to i get my phone off desktop mode on this app. Pressed it on accident and can't get it back to app mode. Android

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      On mobile browser, select mobile icon bottom left to switch from desktop to mobile view

      Open Controls
      1. Ninjaa
        • 14 Years
        51 mins ago

        Ah thanks

        Open Controls
  7. el polako
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Word of caution for the triple Arsenal defence takers:
    Last season Arsenal was conceding goals in the “easier” fixtures, might mean nothing or might be that Arteta was actually trying to play some offensive football not just parking the bus and set pieces.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      There isn't much difference to the style from last season. There just aren't lazy defensive howlers, consolation goals, red cards/defensive injuries etc so far this season

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        In terms of opposing teams creating chances especially from open play I dont see much difference.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      They have been keeping CS in the "easier" fixtures this season

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      The only easier fixture this season where there hasn't been a CS is Liverpool.

      Open Controls
  8. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    Really want Gabriel but it means losing Gyokeres,just hold right? Calafiori and Saka my other 2 Arse

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      I did that move last week and don't regret it one bit

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Not necessarily if you have the FTs to make the moves

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Losing Gyokeres is not a problem, it is an opportunity

      Open Controls
  9. Millie7
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    I have a bit of a dilemma that I'm hoping you can help with...

    Donna
    Gabriel Timber Richards
    Semenyo Ndiaye Enzo Gakpo*
    Haaland Pedro* Gyokores*

    I have 2 FTs but can't afford to bring in both Mateta and Sarr unless I get rid of either Gyok or Gakpo, but iI don't feel like getting rid of either this week...

    A) Pedro > Woltemade
    B) Pedro + Gakpo > Mateta + Sarr
    C) Pedro + Gyok > Mateta + Woltemade

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      C out of those

      Open Controls
    2. Jimjams
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    3. dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Well it means taking a hit and it means relying on Mateta and Welbeck getting more than Pedro and Gyokeres. Also means I can bench Senesi

      Open Controls
    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Have Timber and Gabriel. Who comes in on an FT?

      A) Andersen to Califiori
      B) Andersen to Munoz
      C) Kudus to Rice

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        I see B as a long term move, A and C rather short term imo

        Open Controls
      2. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    5. adstomko
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Which choice?

      A) Sell Isak for Welbeck for a -4
      B) Bench Isak and bring on Virgil

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is Isak said to start?

        Open Controls
        1. adstomko
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          99.9% out, Slot said

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Can be other striker than Welb?

            Open Controls
            1. adstomko
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Can’t be Mateta - already have 3 Palace, Gyökeres & Haaland

              Open Controls
    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Arne Slot says Ryan Gravenberch trained yesterday and should be fit to return to the squad (at least) against Aston Villa. Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones did not, though, and '99.9% are not in the squad'

      https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1984186937616548153?t=V6pXCkAXiamnhLQSVTgGdQ&s=19

      Open Controls
    7. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Any additional words of wisdom on:

      - Saka vs Eze vs Rice
      - Saka vs Bruno, along Mbeumo

      ?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        I'm currently on Eze Bruno and my plan is to switch Eze to Gakpo for GW12

        Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka Rice

        Open Controls
    8. dansmith1985
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Who scores more this week?
      A)Gyokeres,Pedro and Senesi +4
      B)Mateta,Welbeck and Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Jimjams
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      3. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Donnarumma
        Gabriel Senesi Tarkowski
        Saka Reijnders Kudus Semenyo
        Eketike Pedro Haaland
        Dubravka Stach Richards Andersen

        2 FTs 0 ITB
        A) Pedro + Donnarumma > Mateta + Pope
        B) Pedro + Eketike > Mateta + Thiago (I got Eketike last gw so not keen on selling him immediately tbh although it wasn't a great decision to bring him in ofc)
        C) Do nothing this week and roll with this bunch

        Open Controls
        1. AAAFootball
            7 mins ago

            Maybe just sell Pedro?

            Open Controls
            1. gellinmagellan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              0.3 short of getting Mateta :/

              Open Controls
          • panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Stach and Pedro > King and Mateta?

            Open Controls
        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          Not sure if either of the below transfers are worth a hit.

          A) Reijnders > Sarr (-4)
          B) VdV > Munoz (-4)
          C) Play VdV

          Open Controls
          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            just now

            C. Lightning might strike twice

            Open Controls
        3. AAAFootball
            11 mins ago

            Can someone tell me why it wasn't stupid to sell sarr

            Open Controls
          • n1bruv
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Does anyone understand how player value works properly?

            For example I have Gabriel and Haaland, who I brought at 6.3 and 14.4 respectively, this is the price they display on my transfer screen, but when I click on the players they are now 6.5 and 14.8. This is what I believe to be the normal.

            However I have owed Mateta since the beginning, he was 7.5 and brought Mbeumo this week early at 8.1, they show as 7.6 and 8.2 on my transfer screen? Mat is 7.7 on player and mbe is 8.2, very confusing

            Open Controls
          • SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Anyone else thinking of not doing the pedro > mateta move this gw? Brentford could be a tough game.

            Open Controls
            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Was gonna swap for Mateta/Thiago, but he has got Spurs. Think I'm gonna get rid anyway

              Open Controls
            2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Think it could be high scoring on both sides, like the Bournemouth game

              Open Controls
              1. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                just now

                So confused. Hoping Maresca says pedro is a doubt to end the conundrum.

                Open Controls
          • Mr Johnson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            I’m tempted by calafiori over timber. Any strong opinion as to why not?

            Open Controls
          • hewittj1
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Sarr or Munoz if you already have 2x palace?

            Open Controls
            1. how now brown cow
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Sarr

              Open Controls
            2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              just now

              M

              Open Controls
          • how now brown cow
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Should i wildcard this? 0ft and treading water. All chips remaining so need to start planning.

            Sanchez
            VDV Gabriel Timber
            Semenyo Bruno Kudus Reijnders
            Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

            (Dubravka Caicedo Rodon Diouf)

            Open Controls
          • Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            A: Cucu Porro > Gabriel Mukiele
            B: Porro Pedro > Gabriel Welbeck/Thiago
            C: Cucu Reijnders > Gabriel Xhaka

            Sels Dub
            Cucu Porro Lacroix Esteve De Cuyper
            Saka Semenyo Grealish Reijnders PMSarr
            Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

            2FT 0.2ITB

            WC, FH & BB remaining

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.