Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: Calafiori in Arsenal triple-up

31 October 2025 222 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Following the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Tom J, Tom F and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As ever, certain restrictions limit our picks:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 10 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Robin Roefs (£4.7m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Sunderland’s home encounter with Everton. All of our pundits, apart from Marc, picked the Dutch shot-stopper for their Scout Squads, with Tom J identifying him as the best ‘keeper option. Sunderland will be buoyed by last week’s 2-1 triumph over Chelsea, and ahead of a tricky set of upcoming fixtures, will be looking to maintain the defensive form that earned them a clean sheet in their last home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Everton, meanwhile, have scored only four goals across their last seven matches in all competitions. As for Roefs, his four clean sheets, 10 save points and six bonus points have propelled him to the top of the goalkeeper standings.

DEFENDERS

FPL pre-season: Calafiori debut, Nkunku benched + Maresca on Neto

Set-piece menace Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m) continues to be an immovable object when it comes to selecting the Scout Picks. The Brazilian has racked up 43 points over the last four Gameweeks, and with six clean sheets in the opening nine league fixtures, Mikel Arteta’s backline has been particularly resilient. In fact, they’ve conceded just one Opta-defined ‘big chance’ across their four away matches so far this season.

With that in mind, the allure of a Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) double-up is too much to resist. Burnley are ranked bottom for chances conceded down the right flank, which promotes the appeal of the Italian, who was conveniently handed a midweek EFL Cup breather against Brighton and Hove Albion. With the freedom to roam from left-back, Calafiori – who two of our Scout Squad pundits tipped up – has had at least six more shots than any other FPL defender this season.

Daniel Munoz’s (£5.7m) raids down the right flank bring him into our four-man backline. The Colombian is first among FPL defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) this season and has even banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in two of his last three appearances. Crystal Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 4, but to counter that, opponents Brentford have lost three of their four away matches.

We have selected Malick Thiaw (£4.9m) as our Newcastle United defender for the trip to West Ham United. The Hammers are bottom for goals conceded from set-pieces this season (see below), which should interest the former AC Milan centre-back, who has racked up a team-leading four headed attempts over the last four Gameweeks. Furthermore, the Hammers are 20th for expected goals (xG) since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, indicating clean sheet potential.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL Gameweek 9: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points
 

1



1

