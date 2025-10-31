Members

Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 10 team: Mateta, Mbeumo or Bruno in?

31 October 2025 164 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser weighs up the merits of Manchester United midfielders and whether they take priority over a move for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m).

So many times when we’re playing this game of FPL, we (and by which I mean “I”) have so many urges during the week to do something flairy. Over the years, for better or worse, I have learnt to quieten those voices.

GAMEWEEK 10 TRANSFER DILEMMA

This week in FPL, I had to prioritise either Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) or one of the Manchester United midfielders for my FPL team. I have two free transfers and £0.5m in the bank.

The moves I could make are either:

  • A straight swap from Joao Pedro (£7.4m) to Mateta or;
  • Pedro down to Eli Kroupi Jr (£4.6m) to upgrade either Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) to Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) or Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) to Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m)

A CASE FOR BRUNO OVER MBEUMO?

Now, I have been a proponent of Mbeumo all season and have said I prefer him to the more expensive United midfielder. I even owned him until my Gameweek 8 Wildcard but couldn’t find a way to fit him into my revamped team as I was too obsessed with big Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) and got enticed by Chelsea’s fixtures, which is why I went for Pedro.

I’ll take the proverbial win in calling Mbeumo an asset but something has changed at Manchester United tactically in the last two weeks. Bruno Fernandes’ positioning is now much better than it has been all season. There are a few reasons for this. He is now the first line of press, along with Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), which means in the ‘rest defence’, he takes up some really encouraging positions. I explain the same below.

In addition, while Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) plays, he and Bruno rotate the ‘8’ and ’10’ positions quite frequently. This means there’s a higher percentage in the game where Bruno Fernandes is occupying a position further up the field. Mbeumo though rotates between a right winger and a centre forward and even does the Mohamed Salah (£14.3m) thing of being furthest up the field in the last 20minutes of a game when United are leading.

One other aspect that is playing on my mind is that Manchester United have a lot of ‘dribbly’ close control players like Amad Diallo (£6.3m), Cunha and Mbeumo who are very much capable of winning penalties. I’d back the Red Devils to be among the top three penalty winners in the league, which is a huge feather in Bruno Fernandes’ cap. If you look at the recent data between Mbeumo ando Fernandes, it is fairly close.

Cunha has also just scored to get that weight off his shoulders. Last season, he was very streaky for Wolves, so are we seeing the commencement of a new good run?

All these factors made me come to the conclusion that I can delay my decision to get a Manchester United midfielder. Neither Mbeumo nor Fernandes feel wrong right now but I do want to see how Amorim tactically deals with the deeper blocks we’ll face in the next game or so. If I were going for one today, it would still be Mbeumo, but I am very much Fernandes-curious if he’s going to start showing more open-play threat.

MBEUMO V MATETA

  1. Richm
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Bench one
    A. Mukiele
    B. Guehi
    C. Semenyo
    D. Minteh

    1. Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  2. tim
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Doku to Rice for free?

    Dub
    Lacroix Rodon VDV
    Doku Xhaka Semenyo Salah
    Jp Haaland Woltemade

    Sels Reijnders Cuyper Esteve

    1. Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not for me.

    2. tim
      • 16 Years
      24 mins ago

      Keep or suggestions who else? Caicedo also an option

    3. Full ham tragic
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I am thinking same , doku has been hopeless for me

  3. Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Advice appreciated!

    A) Reijnders (BOU) -> Mbeumo (nfo)
    B) Kudus (CHE) -> Mbeumo (nfo)
    C) Pedro (tot) -> Mateta (BRE)
    D) Sanchez (tot) -> Roefs (EVE)
    E) Save FT

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Timber, VDV
    Saka, Semenyo, Enzo, Reijnders, Kudus
    Haaland, Pedro

    (Sanchez, Senesi, Esteve, Morgan)

    1. tim
      • 16 Years
      24 mins ago

      Thinkin A myself

    2. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      I would be inclined to get both Mateta and Mbeumo. Both have shown explosivity so the hit may pay off immediately

    3. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A + C take a hit if needed I say

      1. Full ham tragic
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Agree

  4. Ser Davos
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Got Munoz and Lacroix

    Would you FT Lacroix out in order to obtain Sarr and Mateta

    or leave him and prioritise one of Sarr/Mateta?

    1. Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Probably not, I'd just go for Mateta. Difficult to say without seeing the rest of your team (and what 'else' you could do with that FT)

      1. Ser Davos
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Raya - Dubravka

        Gabriel - Munoz - Lacroix - Virgil - Senesi

        Saka - Semenyo - Enzo - Reijnders - KDH

        Haaland - Woltemade - Pedro

        Keen to buy:

        Mbeumo / Mateta / Sarr / Timber

  5. ran
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Timber - Gabriel - Guehi
    Saka - Enzo - Semenyo - Sarr
    Woltemade - Mateta - Haaland

    Dubravka - Rodon - Garner - Senesi

    Team gtg? Any changes I should make for the first XI?

    1. Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Dubravka in?

      1. ran
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Considering this too. Thanks.

  6. OneTeamInBristol
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Pope
    Gabriel Timber Chalobah
    Mbuemo Sarr Saka Semenyo Enzo
    Haaland Woltemade

    Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, Guiu
    1ft, 0.8itb

    a) Chalobah to Munoz
    b) roll

    1. Catastrophe
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      A looks good

      1. OneTeamInBristol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks bud

    2. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  7. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Pope (Dubravka)
    Tark Richards Gabriel
    Saka Reinjders Semenyo Ndiaye
    Haaland Pedro Woltemade
    SUBS Stach Senesi Alderete

    A Pedro to Mateta
    B Stach to Sarr
    C Pedro/Stach to Welbeck/Mbuemo-4

  8. rokonto
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Anyone have a link to Lateriser's team pls?

    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/5469/history

      1. rokonto
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          He’s had a shocking last 3 years…

  9. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Raya
    VDV Guehi Alderete
    Saka Mbeumo Gakpo Semenyo
    Haaland Gyokeres Mateta

    Dubs Senesi King Gudmund

    0.6m itb, 0ft

    Are my subs in correct order? Tempted to put King as first sub, with ESR injured and all. Cheers!

  10. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    0FT 0.5 ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Alderete*
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr
    Haaland (C) Woltemade Thiago

    Dub - King Senesi Andersen*

    Waiting on Alderete and Andersen updates, but otherwise GTG? Looking at potentially doing Tark to Munoz for free next GW.

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes GTG

  11. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    Who can get more pts ?
    A- Enzo Woltemade
    B- Ndiaye Mateta -4
    Would sell Pedro to one of Woltemade or Mateta

    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      B, for longer term though

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  12. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    No FTs,

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Timber Guehi (Senesi Gudmundson)
    Semenyo Bruno Grealish Kudus (KDH)
    Mateta Haaland(c) Woltemade

    Swapping Grealish and/or Kudus not worth a hit right? Couls do them to Sarr/Mbuemo...

  13. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Hi Guys

    Thoughts on my team please plus any changes?
    Donna
    VDV
    Cuckoo
    Timer
    Gabs
    Semenyo
    Rice
    Mbeumo
    Wolts
    Haaland
    Welbeck
    Bench Fodder

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Formatting 😳

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        just now

        😀

  14. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    start one in each
    a. Tark vs Sun
    b. Senesi vs Mci

    1. Dubravka vs ARS
    2. Petrovic vs Mci

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A
      1/2 Flip a coin

  15. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    41 mins ago

    Wildcarding and still planning my bench boost.

    The rondon mukiele bench combo is cheap and solid but offers few good BB opportunities.

    I have 0.3 ITB

    Should i use the cAsh to move up to Van hecke who has better fixtures?

  16. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Defensive transfer quandary this week, not sure which Palace defender to get so...

    Sell
    A) Tarkowski
    B) VdV

    Buy
    1) Lacroix
    2) Guehi
    3) Richards
    4) Wait a week and get Munoz
    Thanks.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      4

  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Would you rather keep Stach or Reijnders as first sub?

    With the fixtures at least you'd play the Man City man sometimes. Even though he's £0.6m more.

    Stach may as well be a 4.5m, or less, in that case.

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Rein, stach should be gone asap

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        I agree

        Even if I forego Eze to Saka in one move later on

  18. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play one?

    Jeijnders might play defensive midfielder again, King will probably play as the 10 but usually gets subbed around 60 mins.

    Cheers.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      King

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I seriously doubt king even starts this gw

      Bournemouth are a bit dodgy defensively I'd start Reijnders

  19. Coupes
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Kudus to Sarr for free?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do you have Mateta?

      1. Coupes
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes, and Munoz

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Don't know if you need Sarr then, but up to you

  20. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    31 mins ago

    any content creators done a deep dive into arsenal mids this week that you'd recommend?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I think it's a pricing decision

      Rice
      Eze
      Saka all offer something according to budget

  21. rokonto
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Football is a joke.
    So many wrong decisions, corner when it should be a goal kick leading to a goal etc.
    CBA to watch any live games anymore, waste of time.
    Linesman flagging the ball off when it didn't cross the line etc.
    Farce....

  22. tim
    • 16 Years
    26 mins ago

    JP to Mateta for free?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      What are/were you waiting for?

  23. Millie7
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    who would you play?

    Ndiaye (sun)
    Gakpo (AST)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gakpo probably

  24. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Man, want to try a differential C this GW, but fear the robot will want some goals after last week's blank. Might just end up with the robot in the end.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I've captained Haaland, Gyokeres(GW2) and Salah this season, but now the FOMO is making me captain Haaland every week. I'd like to be a bit more fluid in my captain choices, but it is what it is.

  25. Mainoo Magic
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hi all, play one from these options:

    A)reijnders (Bou home)
    B)Xhaka (Everton home)

