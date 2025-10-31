Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 10?

Backed by a season-high 6.5 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with the armband in Gameweek 9, Erling Haaland (£14.8m) blanked for the first time since Gameweek 2.

Despite this, the captaincy decision will once again be straightforward for the majority. One poor game certainly doesn’t undo all the Norwegian’s good work up to now.

But in Captain Sensible, we ask if there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with league leaders Arsenal facing Burnley in a plum fixture.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Once again, Haaland leads the captaincy Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, albeit by a smaller margin than we have grown accustomed to in recent weeks. Over 41% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 11 goals in nine league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 10.

The Arsenal duo, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m), complete the top three ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Turf Moor, both bagging more than 10% of the vote share.

Elsewhere, Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) are the only other players to receive more than 5% backing, ahead of fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, respectively. Minteh being the first option in the poll, and benefitting from some erroneous votes, may account for his popularity…

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks