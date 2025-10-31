Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 10?

31 October 2025 219 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Backed by a season-high 6.5 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with the armband in Gameweek 9, Erling Haaland (£14.8m) blanked for the first time since Gameweek 2.

Despite this, the captaincy decision will once again be straightforward for the majority. One poor game certainly doesn’t undo all the Norwegian’s good work up to now.

But in Captain Sensible, we ask if there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with league leaders Arsenal facing Burnley in a plum fixture.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Gameweek 10 Best captain

Once again, Haaland leads the captaincy Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, albeit by a smaller margin than we have grown accustomed to in recent weeks. Over 41% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 11 goals in nine league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 10.

The Arsenal duo, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m), complete the top three ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Turf Moor, both bagging more than 10% of the vote share.

Elsewhere, Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) are the only other players to receive more than 5% backing, ahead of fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, respectively. Minteh being the first option in the poll, and benefitting from some erroneous votes, may account for his popularity…

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

  1. Ojpsan1
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Play one,

    A. Gvardiol
    B. Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A prob just but it’s close actually

      Open Controls
    2. MikeBravo
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Feed tha Sheep
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    This transfer good for this week?

    A. Bruno & VDV > Mbeumo & Munoz
    B. Save

    Raya
    Gab Keane VDV (Senesi Gudmundsson)
    Bruno Enzo Semenyo Ndiaye (Stach)
    Haaland Mateta Gyokores

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      other players who could be shipped for mbuemo. Bruno could be the one who becomes essential this week, i'd double up and c mbuemo

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 13 Years
        just now

        As a United fan I love your optimism but I don’t think we are good enough to double up on yet (I hope I’m wrong). I need 0.7 to get Munoz- unless I forgot Munoz & Mbeumo and just get a cheaper palace defender?

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. HD7
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Gtg?

    0 FT 0.6 ITB

    Petrovic
    Richards VdV Gabriel
    Mbeumo Semenyo Kudus Saka
    Wolter Gyokeres Haaland

    Dubravka King Gudm Esteve

    Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Days of tinkering and still can't settle on Arsenal mid lol

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am just goimg saka

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe I would too, just want to have both Mbeumo and Bruno, can't have both with Saka

        Open Controls
  5. Feed tha Sheep
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    As a United fan I love your optimism but I don’t think we are good enough to double up on yet (I hope I’m wrong). I need 0.7 to get Munoz- unless I forgot Munoz and Mbeumo and just get a cheaper palace defender?

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wrong post

      Open Controls
  6. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel, Tarkowski, Andersen
    Bruno, Ndiaye, Semenyo, Reijnders
    Gyokeres, Mateta, Haaland (c)

    Dubravka, Stach, Rodon, Senesi

    4ft 0.6 itb.

    A Reijnders and Tarkowski to Sarr and Richards (means I will have three ft for next week)
    B Reijnders, Tarkowski, Gyokeres and Stach to Sarr, Richards, Guiu and Saka (uses all my free transfers and the more aggressive approach)

    Open Controls
  7. George James
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    DCL + Gordon >> Mateta + Xhaka for free

    Open Controls
  8. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Choose one:

    A) Tarkowski and Reijnders to Lacroix and Sarr (bench Enzo/Semenyo)
    B) roll, play Tarkowski Enzo and Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thinking of doing something similar to A but with Richards instead.

      Open Controls
  9. Uns95
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start Enzo or Semenyo?

    Vicario
    VVD Guehi Gabriel
    Fernandes Sarr Xhaka Semenyo/Enzo
    Haaland Welbeck Gyok

    Dubravka Semenyo/Enzo Cucurella Reinildo

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Enzo

      Open Controls
  10. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    On a WC, all set here?

    Roefs
    Timber, Munoz, VdV
    Saka, Semenyo, Enzo, Gakpo
    Mateta, Haaland(c), Gyokeres

    Gyok is a punt, will give him these two games and if he blanks he will be off to Wolt. Unfortunately I cannot fit all of Wolt, Gabriel and Mbeumo here

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      You're on WC and picking Gyokeres over Gabriel, baffling...

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes as a punt, it's time he scores a couple

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It's time Spurs won the league, but I'm not hopeful.

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      What is your bench? Agree with Tony here, a WC without Gabriel is madness

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dubravka, King, Esteve, Acheampong

        Is Gabriel really a must have? I believe Gyok can't ask for better 2 fixtures to get his form back.

        Hopefully we'll soon be singing Feed the Gyok and he will score

        Open Controls
  11. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Start one?

    A) Thiago

    B) KDH

    C) Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start one

    A) Kroupi
    B) King

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Kingy109
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Want to bring in a second Arsenal defender
    It will need to be for Andersen or Sensei
    I have exact funds for Andersen to.Timber so Califiori or selling Senesi gives some change that might be handy.
    Wildcard still to play
    Thinking Andersen to Califiori is the best overall move. Sound ok?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  14. XX SMICER XX
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Keep Bowen or move to Mateta?
    I already own Sarr

    Open Controls
  15. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Enzo

    B) Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hi all, not sure who to bench this week. Stupidly transferred out Lacroix for Chaloboah last week now want him back lol think I’ll save my FT this week to make me feel better.

    Raya
    Rodon Reinildo Gabriel
    Semenyo Mbeumo Gordon Saka
    Mateta Pedro Haaland

    Dubravka Sensei Chaloboah King

    Expensive bench I know, any help would be great cheers

    Open Controls
  17. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    a - Those of you with all chips remaining, what are your plans?

    b - If you are wc-ing now, is Saka worth the cash?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 9 Years
      just now

      TC plans to - Haaland vs Leeds or West Ham, or will wait for the DGW news for palace and possibly do it then
      BB - Not sure
      FH - If the blank week happens maybe then or just a random week

      Open Controls
  18. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kudus+Bowen->Sarr+Mateta/Igor Thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably.

      I only hestitate because Spurs v Chelsea is always chaos.

      Open Controls
  19. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Kudus to Enzo worth a -4? Got exact funds now to do it but Kudus likely to drop tonight

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I don't think so

      Open Controls
  20. Klip Klopp
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Are any of these worth it?

    A. Reijnders + Ndiaye —> Mbeumo + 4.4
    B. Reijnders + Kudus —> Mbeumo + 4.4
    C. Ndiaye —> Schade
    D. Any other suggestions

    Raya
    Keane / Gabriel / Lacroix
    nydiae / Semenyo / Saka / Kudus
    Haaland / Woltermade / Mateta

    Bench: Dub, Reijnders, Senesi, Rodon

    1FT 0.6 itb

    Open Controls
  21. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you do:

    A) Kudus to Sarr?
    B) triple Arsenal def/saka?
    C) Roll FT

    Current team:

    Sanchez
    Munoz Timber Gabriel
    Bruno Kudus Ndiaye Reijnders
    Haaland Woltemade Mateta

    (Dubravka Semenyo Rodon Andersen)
    1FTs & 0.0itb

    Open Controls
  22. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bottomed…

    Raya
    Gabriel Senesi James
    Bruno Semenyo Enzo Reijnders
    Haaland Mateta Gyokeres

    Dubravka Stach Gudmundsson VdV

    2FT, 0.1itb

    What to do here, worth making a transfer?

    Is the lineup right?

    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.