Will Saliba be fit for FPL Gameweek 10?

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on William Saliba, who sat out the midweek EFL Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion after picking up an injury in Gameweek 9.

“… Saliba, we have to wait and see. We have another training session this afternoon.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

Gabriel Martinelli, however, will likely remain out for Saturday’s trip to Burnley.