Will Saliba be fit for FPL Gameweek 10?

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on William Saliba, who sat out the midweek EFL Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion after picking up an injury in Gameweek 9.
“… Saliba, we have to wait and see. We have another training session this afternoon.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba
Gabriel Martinelli, however, will likely remain out for Saturday’s trip to Burnley.
“Martinelli is still out.
“We don’t know [how long Martinelli will be out] yet, but I think this game is going to come too early for him.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli