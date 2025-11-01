Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Andersen, Richards + Saliba all start

1 November 2025 37 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
With no lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with five 3pm GMT kick-offs:

Richards

TEAM NEWS

Starting at Turf Moor, William Saliba is fit to start for Arsenal today.

Having made 10 changes for the EFL Cup tie with Brighton and Hove Albion in midweek, Mikel Arteta reverts to the side he sent out to face Crystal Palace last weekend.

Burnley boss Scott Parker seems to be switching to a back five this afternoon, bringing in Josh Laurent for Jacob Bruun Larsen in his one alteration.

Fulham boss Marco Silva welcomes back Joachim Andersen and Harry Wilson from injury and recalls Josh King to his Premier League line-up after last weekend’s benching for the budget midfielder.

Silva also hands Kevin his first league start, with Sasa Lukic, Adama Traore and Emile Smith Rowe dropping to the bench. Issa Diop misses out entirely.

There are two changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers from last weekend.

Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes come into defence, with Andre benched and Rodrigo Gomes injured. Ladislav Krejčí will likely move into midfield.

And in the final bit of headline centre-half injury news, Chris Richards is fit to start for Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner makes one enforced alteration for Palace’s meeting with unchanged Brentford, bringing in Jefferson Lerma for Adam Wharton.

It’s nice and simple at the City Ground: the managers of both Nottingham Forest and Manchester United go with the same teams again.

Finally, on the south coast, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler makes one alteration from Gameweek 9 for the visit of Leeds United: it’s Diego Gomez in for Maxim De Cuyper.

Daniel Farke’s troops are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadıoğlu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Knight, Oriola.

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Darlow, Struijk, James, Piroe, Nmecha, Stach, Harrison, Justin, Gruev.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Mejbri, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Tchaouna, Broja, Barnes.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Cardines.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Fabio Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Andersen, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Kevin, King, Wilson, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Muniz, Traore, Lukic, Cuenca, Chukwueze.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Hoever, Agbadou, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Krejci, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Arias, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Luiz, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus.

Subs: John Victor, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Maguire, Mount, Zirkzee, Dorgu, Ugarte, Heaven, Mainoo.

  1. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Made a sub right as the clock struck 13:30, be interesting to see if it went through!

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What was the move?

      Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    would just be so typical fpl if gyokeres were to bag a brace today or something

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      We should resign ourselves to a Pedro triple return this weekend.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'd love that

      Open Controls
    3. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      My strategy is to place a bet on the players you transfered out to score at anytime. It makes it a win/win. Today I have bets on J Pedro and Gyokores to score anytime. Didn't bother with a bet on Xavi though!

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Look at Emma Jump the Wave and Football London and none of them had Saliba starting.

    That's why Neale is called the maestro. Hats off!

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Cool story bro

      Open Controls
      1. Domo
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        Didn't you just apologise for snarky comments?

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Quite a difference between snarky replies to team sheets and to Virg's sycophantic drivel

          Open Controls
    2. Naatie
        26 mins ago

        lick some more

        Open Controls
    3. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      36 mins ago

      Some messy looking fixtures next week. No real standouts, apart from maybe Palace in the not-a-derby derby.

      Open Controls
      1. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yep, not a derby - rivalry. Lots still confuse this.

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 6 Years
          just now

          May go Mateta captain…

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Mateta(c)

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            He's my bus team cap 😛

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Haha, mine also 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Are you the real B/D? 😀

                Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      As of end of GW9, Liverpool sit bottom of the league for Big Chances conceded

      Haaland (C) v LIV...

      https://x.com/FFScout/status/1983111558075974076?t=FEFsCZ0pp4tSopz3ZNdIOQ&s=19

      Open Controls
    5. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      FH10

      Pope

      Muñoz Timber Calafiori

      Minteh Sarr Mbeumo Saka

      Woltemade Haaland(c) Mateta

      Wish me luck!

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        GL

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        That’s close to the template, so not much in it for you

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          So negative

          Open Controls
        2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          I only have 3 of this template team - do I deserve more luck?

          Open Controls
        3. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          He will measure it’s success against his current team, not everyone else’s.

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Thank you

            Open Controls
      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Gabriel outscores that whole team combined. Huge mistake.

        Open Controls
    6. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      For BB11, best Stach replacement (£5.0 max)

      a) Cullen
      b) Longstaff
      c) Wieffer
      d) Garner
      e) Scott

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Longstaff

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That's who I'm leaning towards

          Open Controls
    7. JBG
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Only need 6+pts from Richards, Sarr, Mateta, Calafiori, Gabriel, Eze and Mbuemo during the first matches. Shouldn't be too much to ask for, right?

      Open Controls
    8. DBry
        24 mins ago

        Free hit in 11?

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          13 for me

          Open Controls
      • Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        No Wharton a concern today, bad record v the Bees, been impressed with them this season - thinking a 2-2 or a 1-2 loss for us.

        Open Controls
      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        5 at the back at home ffs. Burnley need to be relegated right now.

        Open Controls
      • Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Could have Semenyo and Cucurella coming on for Mateta and Munoz. Not too bad

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.