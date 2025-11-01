3pm team news: Andersen, Richards + Saliba all start

With no lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with five 3pm GMT kick-offs:

TEAM NEWS

Starting at Turf Moor, William Saliba is fit to start for Arsenal today.

Having made 10 changes for the EFL Cup tie with Brighton and Hove Albion in midweek, Mikel Arteta reverts to the side he sent out to face Crystal Palace last weekend.

Burnley boss Scott Parker seems to be switching to a back five this afternoon, bringing in Josh Laurent for Jacob Bruun Larsen in his one alteration.

Fulham boss Marco Silva welcomes back Joachim Andersen and Harry Wilson from injury and recalls Josh King to his Premier League line-up after last weekend’s benching for the budget midfielder.

Silva also hands Kevin his first league start, with Sasa Lukic, Adama Traore and Emile Smith Rowe dropping to the bench. Issa Diop misses out entirely.

There are two changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers from last weekend.

Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes come into defence, with Andre benched and Rodrigo Gomes injured. Ladislav Krejčí will likely move into midfield.

And in the final bit of headline centre-half injury news, Chris Richards is fit to start for Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner makes one enforced alteration for Palace’s meeting with unchanged Brentford, bringing in Jefferson Lerma for Adam Wharton.

It’s nice and simple at the City Ground: the managers of both Nottingham Forest and Manchester United go with the same teams again.

Finally, on the south coast, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler makes one alteration from Gameweek 9 for the visit of Leeds United: it’s Diego Gomez in for Maxim De Cuyper.

Daniel Farke’s troops are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadıoğlu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Knight, Oriola.

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Darlow, Struijk, James, Piroe, Nmecha, Stach, Harrison, Justin, Gruev.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming.

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Mejbri, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Tchaouna, Broja, Barnes.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Cardines.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Fabio Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Andersen, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Kevin, King, Wilson, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Muniz, Traore, Lukic, Cuenca, Chukwueze.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Hoever, Agbadou, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Krejci, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Arias, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Luiz, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus.

Subs: John Victor, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Maguire, Mount, Zirkzee, Dorgu, Ugarte, Heaven, Mainoo.