Brighton v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

1 November 2025 0 comments
FPL Marc
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRIGHTON

LEEDS

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
13thBrighton912-1DWDWL
15thLeeds911-5WDLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

