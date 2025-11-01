Burnley v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Burnley and Arsenal.
The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BURNLEY
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|9
|22
|+13
|DWWWW
|16th
|Burnley
|9
|10
|-5
|DLLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):