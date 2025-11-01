Home Page Exclusions

Crystal Palace v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

1 November 2025 0 comments
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
10thCrystal Palace913+3WWLDL
11thBrentford9130LWLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

