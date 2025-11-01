Crystal Palace v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CRYSTAL PALACE
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Crystal Palace
|9
|13
|+3
|WWLDL
|11th
|Brentford
|9
|13
|0
|LWLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):