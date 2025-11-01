Crystal Palace v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Crystal Palace 9 13 +3 WWLDL 11th Brentford 9 13 0 LWLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):