FPL General’s Gameweek 10 team reveal + transfer plans

With Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.3m) and Erling Haaland (£14.8m) this season. He shares his latest thoughts below.

Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

GAMEWEEK 9 REVIEW

Just the 42 points, meaning that when Haaland finally blanked, I still managed to get a red arrow!

It turns out that having alternative forwards who continually don’t score goals isn’t the best counter strategy. That’s why improving that position is my priority for this week.

Not having Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m) did more damage, too. He’s coming in for Gameweek 10, regardless of what Mikel Arteta says about him. The initial Gabriel funding plan was to downgrade Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) to Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m). But with Cunha scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion while Enzo blanked, that bit didn’t work out too badly.

Points on the bench are always frustrating, but I was never starting Pedro Porro (£5.5m) away to Everton. He’s likely to be the one making way for Gabriel.

Meanwhile, captain Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) left points on the table in that Brighton match. He had a couple of good opportunities to score, and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) hit the post from a chance he created.

At least he reached the defensive contributions (DefCon) threshold once more. Although a few big captaincy hauls are needed over the coming weeks.

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM