Fulham v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Fulham
|9
|8
|-5
|WLLLL
|20th
|Wolves
|9
|2
|-12
|LDDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):