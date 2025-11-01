Fulham v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 17th Fulham 9 8 -5 WLLLL 20th Wolves 9 2 -12 LDDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):