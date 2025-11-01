Liverpool v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Liverpool
|9
|15
|+2
|WLLLL
|8th
|Aston Villa
|9
|15
|+1
|DWWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):