Man City v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Bournemouth 9 18 +5 DDWDW 5th Man City 9 16 +10 DWWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):