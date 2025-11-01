Nott’m Forest v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Man United
|9
|16
|+1
|WLWWW
|18th
|Nott’m Forest
|9
|5
|-12
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):