Nott’m Forest v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Man United 9 16 +1 WLWWW 18th Nott’m Forest 9 5 -12 DLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):