Sunderland v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Sunderland and Everton.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 3 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SUNDERLAND
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Sunderland
|9
|17
|+4
|DWLWW
|14th
|Everton
|9
|11
|-3
|LDWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):