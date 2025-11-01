Sunderland v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Sunderland and Everton.

The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 3 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SUNDERLAND

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Sunderland 9 17 +4 DWLWW 14th Everton 9 11 -3 LDWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):