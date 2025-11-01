Tottenham v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 1 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Tottenham
|9
|17
|+10
|DDWLW
|9th
|Chelsea
|9
|14
|+6
|LLWWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):