Tottenham v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 1 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

TOTTENHAM

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Tottenham 9 17 +10 DDWLW 9th Chelsea 9 14 +6 LLWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):