West Ham v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between West Ham United and Newcastle United.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Newcastle 9 12 +1 DLWLW 19th West Ham 9 4 -13 LDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):