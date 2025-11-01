West Ham v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between West Ham United and Newcastle United.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 2 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Newcastle
|9
|12
|+1
|DLWLW
|19th
|West Ham
|9
|4
|-13
|LDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):