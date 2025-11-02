West Ham v Newcastle team news: Wilson starts, no Trippier

West Ham United face Newcastle United in the first of two Premier League matches to take place this Sunday.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes three changes from the 2-1 loss at Leeds United.

Freddie Potts, Mateus Fernandes and Callum Wilson are brought into the side.

Tomas Soucek and Andy Irving drop to the bench, while Ollie Scarles is out injured.

There are two changes for Newcastle from last weekend: Emil Krafth and Sandro Tonali come in for Kieran Trippier, who misses out due to illness, and the benched Lewis Miley.

Lewis Hall is back among the substitutes after returning from injury.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville, Wilson

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Magassa, Soucek, Irving, Mayers

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Barnes, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey, Miley

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: