The temptation of chaos: Why some FPL managers go against the ‘safe’ captain

3 November 2025 23 comments
FPL_Runpharm FPL_Runpharm
The rebels, the thrillseekers and the individuals. In our latest community article, FPL_Runpharm asks why some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers go against the ‘safe’ captain pick.

Every season, there comes a point where the captaincy feels… predictable. Last season, it was Mohamed Salah (£14.2m). This season, Erling Haaland (£14.8m). Once the majority decides one of them is in great scoring form, the team is playing well, and ownership is through the roof… that’s it. People just stick with the “boring” captain every Gameweek. As long as he’s fit (or even half fit), not suspended, not at any rotation risk, or away for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), he gets the armband. No questions asked.

And honestly, we all understand why – which is why we do it, too! Yes, I’m talking about you… and me. It’s safe. It’s logical. It protects you from the dreaded ‘effective ownership’ (EO). But today, we’re not going to talk about us boring bunch, because, well, that’s just way too boring. You won’t want to read about it anyway.

So, let’s look at the other side: the ones who dare to go against the grain. Why do some people choose to ignore the obvious, instead going for the “fun” or “risky” pick? What’s really going on in their heads?

‘PLAYING TO WIN’

FPL 2024/25 champion on 13 safe captain

The usual answer you hear is: “If we keep captaining Haaland, we’re not going to gain much rank.” These managers claim they’re playing to win. They find more excitement in chasing glory than avoiding average. “If I’m going to finish 500k captaining Haaland every week, I might as well go for it. It doesn’t matter if I end up ranked 5m in the end.”

That’s usually the mindset for the ones chasing a goal (top 10k, top 100k, whatever it may be). But here’s the thing: those managers usually play it safe early in the season, only opting for differential captains when they are chasing towards the end of the campaign.

So, who are the ones not captaining Haaland now?

1. The Thrill Seekers

FPL notes: Welbeck again + why Calvert-Lewin was subbed off 2

You’ve seen them in real life, too. The people who climb skyscrapers without ropes, walk tightropes between buildings, and jump off cliffs for fun. They live for the adrenaline, the “What if?” moments.

In FPL, that same rush appears when everyone else captains Haaland. A tiny voice in their head, whispering, “What if I go for Bukayo Saka (£10.1m)? Or Danny Welbeck (£6.5m)? Or Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.9m)? Or even Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m)? Defenders are killing it so far and Arsenal just won’t concede.”

At that point, it’s not just about points anymore. It’s about the rush of being right when no one else is. “Risk takers tend to make decisions with both high potential benefits and high potential adverse outcomes” (Frontiers in Psychology, 2021). Of course, they rarely think about the adverse part. It’s the dopamine hit they’re chasing.

2. The Individuals

World Cup of FPL - Group E and F results safe captain

Then, there are those who simply don’t like being the same as everyone else. Remember back in school, there were always a few students who just had to stand out? The class clowns, the goths, the bullies? That instinct doesn’t disappear when we grow up; it just takes new forms. In psychology, this is called the need for distinctiveness.

“Deviance can be a way for people to express themselves and their individuality.” – Simply Psychology

So, when 85% of managers put it on Haaland, these ones go, “Nah. I see something others don’t.” It’s not always arrogance; sometimes it’s a way to express confidence. They believe their football eye test, analysis, or gut instinct gives them an edge that others are too afraid to follow.

3. The Rebels

Finally, the rebels. Ever notice how when everyone tells you to do something, you suddenly don’t want to do it anymore? Yeah, me too. When I was younger, my mum used to tell me to study hard every single day. And for a while, I did – obediently. Until one day, something snapped. I thought, “Why am I listening to her every time? I want to do what I like.” So, instead of studying, I started watching FPL videos, dreaming of becoming a YouTuber talking about captaincy picks instead of chemistry formulas (not a true story).

That’s psychological reactance, the human tendency to push back when our freedom to choose feels limited. So when every content creator, Twitter posts, and podcasts say, “Haaland is a must-captain this week,” some managers instinctively respond, “Nah. I’ll make my own decision.” It’s not always logical, but it feels good. Going against the crowd restores their sense of control. It strokes their ego. It’s a quiet rebellion disguised as “gut instinct.”

Some chase the thrill.
Some crave individuality.
Some rebel against being told what to do.
And sometimes… they just genuinely think there’s a better option that Gameweek.
So next time you see someone captaining a “crazy” pick while you play it safe, it’s not recklessness. They’re not losing their minds; they are just playing FPL differently to you and me.

FPL_Runpharm <p>Pharmacist from Malaysia, loves running marathons and trails. No fancy rankings (yet) in past years, but working hard to improve as FPL manager. Die-hard Newcastle United fan since 95/96, been to St James Park several times.</p> Follow them on Twitter

