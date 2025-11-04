Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Reigning champion’s team reveal

4 November 2025 41 comments
So VAR So Bad So VAR So Bad
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts and reveals his Matchday 4 team.

Heading into Matchday 4 with two free transfers (and possibly considering a –4), my approach this week is to stay flexible, monitor late fitness updates, and most importantly, wait for Arsenal’s confirmed line-up before locking in any moves.

The fixtures are tightening up, rotations are kicking in, and while chaos is inevitable, this is the kind of round where being patient can make the difference between holding rank and climbing fast.

Team + Planned Transfers

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Neeexxxtttt!

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Morning sir.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Good morn to you!

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Red arrow as always 😛

  2. el polako
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Average of 65 points in a single game week.
    If the trend with defcon’s and CS’s continue we will surely be looking at record points season.

    Just not for me…. 🙂

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Also all these extra chips which are played every week. I used to be happy with a score of 60 but I might need to review this.

  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    which option lads (2ft)
    a. Reijnders + Stach to Caicedo + King (fodder)
    b. Reijnders + Tark to Enzo + Van Hcke/any 4.4 (fodder)
    c. Reijnders + Wolt to Xhaka + JP
    d. Wolt to JP

    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

  4. timawflowers
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Gyokeres out for Pedro (free), yes or no please?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Not for Pedro.

      1. timawflowers
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Just thinking wolves at home, have mateta already

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Wellbeck and Thiago better options long/midterm imo. Unless you are just looking for one week punt?

    2. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Think Delap coming back doesn’t make Pedro as attractive

      1. timawflowers
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Just don't know who else to pick, already have Haaland and mateta

    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Talking of frying pans and fires….

  5. timawflowers
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Have minteh already otherwise would have looked at wellbeck, might do 1 wk punt then swap out

  6. mookie
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    My rolled FT in UCL disappeared. Played WC in MD2, then got 3 FTs(should've been only 2) for MD2. Rolled 1 which disappeared this MD. Wonder what happened to those who also played WC in MD2 and used all 3 FTs last MD.

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      "Played WC in MD2, then got 3 FTs(should've been only 2) for *MD3"

      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not sure how you had 3 FT for MD3 after WC in MD2. You can't carry forward a rolled FT after WC or Limitless. If that's the case you had 2 FT in MD3 and used both.

        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/10/21/ucl-fantasy-matchday-3-reigning-champions-team-reveal?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27376216

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/10/21/ucl-fantasy-matchday-3-reigning-champions-team-reveal?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27376333

          1. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            18 mins ago

            Check the rules.

            1. mookie
              • 12 Years
              8 mins ago

              I know it was a mistake, but definitely had 3 FTs and only used 2.
              Wonder what happened to Charlie Price's team since he used all 3.

              1. GreennRed
                • 14 Years
                just now

                UCL FF used to be much worse for glitches. They were slow to respond to queries too or never responded. Anyways, loads of matchdays left. Brought in Saibari and captaining him tonight. In a hot streak of form for PSV and Olympiacos have been poor. https://www.transfermarkt.com/ismael-saibari/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/702869/plus/0?saison=2025&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=&trainer_id=

  7. FPLamateur
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Is it mad to think of getting rid of Semenyo for Enzo. I’ve had Semenyo since the start so he’s risen to 7.5 for me but his fixtures up to AFCON aren’t amazing

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Ghana did not qualify for AFCON. avl, WHU, sun, EVE are more than decent imo.

    2. Fodderx4
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Yup it's mad.

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      You will regret it.

  8. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I want Sarr in this week, below is my team and I think the best way to do it would be Donnaruma + Stach out, Petrovic and Sarr in. I have 2FT and 0.6ITB before transfers.

    Donna Dub
    Gab Timber Senesi Andersen Alderete
    Saka Bruno Enzo Semenyo Stach
    Haaland Mateta Obi

    Any other reasonable options? Saka out would be easiest route but having watched back the highlights at the weekend I think I may hold onto him.

    The above transfers would mean 352 each week, when I had hoped to move to 442.

    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Could do Semenyo out

    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes. The faster you get Sarr the better. He will leave Prem for Afcon.

  9. Fodderx4
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Morning all,
    Is Ekitike a hold or sell?
    Mateta for free is tempting, other strikers are Haaland and Thiago.

  10. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I've still got Free Hit like many others
    When is the best time to play it before the end of the year ?
    Gameweek 13 looks possible with Chelsea at home to Arsenal
    By then I could have 6 players involved
    Any other potential gameweeks ?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Chelsea are nothing for Arsenal to fear. Don’t see that as a big enough reason to play the chip.

      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Comfortable 1-0 win after a corner for the gunners.

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        6 players involved is alot though so if nothing else stands out that could be your play. GW19 could have alot of rotation around Christmas time so that’s another option

  11. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Burn to chalobah or guehi for free?
    Already have rjames though.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Guehi

  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Minteh or Welbeck longer term?

    1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think Minteh as there may be other 3rd choice forwards that you want instead of Welbeck in the future.

  13. Garlana
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Bench boost these players?

    Dubravka (West Ham Away)
    Rodon (Forest Away)
    Palhinha (United Home)
    Senesi (Villa Away)

  14. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Would you play Rodon or Senesi over Gakpo this week?

    Pope
    Gab Timber Guehi
    Saka Semenyo Gakpo Caicedo
    Haaland Mateta Woltemade

    Dub Reijnders Rodon Senesi

