UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Reigning champion’s team reveal

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts and reveals his Matchday 4 team.

Heading into Matchday 4 with two free transfers (and possibly considering a –4), my approach this week is to stay flexible, monitor late fitness updates, and most importantly, wait for Arsenal’s confirmed line-up before locking in any moves.

The fixtures are tightening up, rotations are kicking in, and while chaos is inevitable, this is the kind of round where being patient can make the difference between holding rank and climbing fast.

Team + Planned Transfers