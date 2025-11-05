FPL

Can Rice, Caicedo, Gravenberch + Xhaka sustain their FPL form?

5 November 2025 157 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

In this first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season of defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards, only two of the top 12 points scorers after Gameweek 10 are traditional attackers.

Beyond this dozen, 18 of the best 25 are players we can label as ‘defensive’, including Declan Rice (£6.8m), Moises Caicedo (£6.0m), Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m), Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) and Joao Palhinha (£5.5m). These are five of the leading nine midfielders.

Such tallies aren’t simply based on DefCon points; they’re getting attacking returns too.

Looking at data from our Members Area, let’s try to identify if this trend is sustainable or an early-season quirk.

THE ADDITION OF DEFCON

Introduced to add appeal to more players and allow more varied FPL squads, DefCon is a small factor in these five doing well, though Gravenberech has surprisingly only once reached the threshold.

Throughout the Premier League, more DefCon points have been awarded than in last season’s Gameweeks 1 to 10. Yet this is mostly benefiting defenders. Instead of 153 midfield rewards, there have only been 125 by now, something we looked at two weeks ago.

DEFCON
POINTS		CLEARANCESBLOCKSINTERCEPTIONSRECOVERIESTACKLESDEFCON
ACTIONS
2025/266545,1846521,5467,4193,34215,200
2024/256184,0007441,7048,0483,62414,982

This can be explained by a 2025/26 tactical trend, where it’s currently fashionable to cross and launch the ball more often. It means less midfield action and more centre-back clearances – for example, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m) is doing far better for DefCon than last season.

So far, the leading midfielders in this area are Caicedo, Xhaka, Elliot Anderson (£5.3m), Josh Cullen (£5.0m) and Mats Wieffer (£4.9m), who’ve each collected 10 points from it.

However, when checking out 2024/25’s top midfielders, the existence of DefCon would’ve given big boosts to Caicedo, Anderson, Joao Gomes (£5.3m) and Idrissa Gueye (£5.4m), albeit not enough to have them amongst the leading men:

So the great defensive midfielder start must be about more than this.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

Replacing the need for engine room action is more set-pieces. Rice’s Arsenal grab the headlines for their 10 goals from such situations, but it’s not just the Gunners. Having long been a neglected area, it feels like all teams have hired specialist coaches to capitalise on these moments of control.

Sure enough, even though last season had more corners (1,126 v 977) and more attempts from set-pieces (759 v 751), these ones are being executed better. It’s a case of quality over quantity.

2025/262024/252023/24
CORNER GOALS493429
FREE-KICK GOALS141922
THROW-IN GOALS1052
SET-PIECE GOALS735853
TOTAL CORNERS9771,1261,079
CORNER ATTEMPTS400478478
FREE-KICK ATTEMPTS213229239
THROW-IN ATTEMPTS1385237
SET-PIECE ATTEMPTS751759754

Improved routines have brought 73 goals instead of 58, where throw-ins have particularly started to shine. Goals from these have doubled, comparing both campaigns’ opening 10 Gameweeks. 138 throw-in attempts are a big rise from 52, led by the 22 of Brentford.

So, who is taking these better set-pieces?

None of our five focused names really take the throws: Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) is the best midfielder for those.

Are the FPL points of Rice, Caicedo, Gravenberch etc sustainable? 1

Yet Rice and Xhaka do take corners and free-kicks. Each of the England international’s four FPL assists has come from one, with both goals being in open play.

Sunderland’s star summer signing has assisted via a cross and a free-kick, ranking joint-first for big chances created (five) and falling narrowly behind Rice’s 17 chances created (up in tenth place).

RICECAICEDOGRAVENBERCHXHAKAPALHINHA
CHANCES
CREATED		1757162
BIG CHANCES
CREATED		41251
TOUCHES IN
FINAL THIRD		10877907436
CROSSES5211291
TOTAL ASSISTS41231
XA1.980.680.561.160.30

Of course, Rice probably shouldn’t be considered as a defensive midfielder now that Martin Zubimendi (£5.5m) has arrived.

GOAL THREAT

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

157 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Has Dan Burn come off injured?

    Relying on him to start this week

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  2. cuppatea78
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who to bench this week?

    VDV v Man Utd
    Senesi v Villa
    Lacroix v Brighton

    Posted again as it bottomed out on previous page.

    Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Wolt to thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wolt injured or something?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Nope just stopped shooting

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Then keep, typical FPL for him to score and Thiago blank

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            just now

            May sell gw12 for etiteke

            Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Brugge 😯

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      *robbed tbh, that goal shouldve stood

      Open Controls
  5. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    I asked this question earlier in the week and got some great ideas. Thought I’d float the question out again on a new day to gauge ideas please.

    I want Sarr in this week, below is my team and I think the best way to do it would be Donnaruma + Stach out, Petrovic and Sarr in. I have 2FT and 0.6ITB before transfers.

    Donna Dub
    Gab Timber Senesi Andersen Alderete
    Saka Bruno Enzo Semenyo Stach
    Haaland Mateta Obi

    Any other reasonable options? Saka out would be easiest route but having watched back the highlights at the weekend I think I may hold onto him.

    The above transfers would mean 352 each week, when I had hoped to move to 442..

    Open Controls
  6. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Foden and VVD on my shopping list

    Open Controls
  7. zdrojo187
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    On FH...

    A) Mateta + Enzo
    B) JP + Sarr

    Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Keep swapping & changing, who’s benched.

    BB played.

    Pope
    Timber Gabriel Guehi Chalobah
    Saka Semenyo Mbeumo Sarr Caicedo
    Haaland Woltemade

    Dubravka ??? Thiago Sensei

    0.4

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.