Who are the best Reijnders replacements in FPL?

3 November 2025 47 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders (£5.5m) dropped to the bench for Sunday’s encounter with Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola’s decision was not solely tactical, with the Dutchman not fit enough to start.

“He is not completely fit. Yesterday was the first training session so I decided to start him on the bench and we will see what happens during the game.” – Pep Guardiola on Tijjani Reijnders

Consequently, you’d still expect minutes of some variety against Liverpool on Sunday; however, with only one assist in his last nine matches and a decrease in his playing time, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to move Reijnders on.

Indeed, Reijnders is the second-most sold player of the Gameweek so far:

Above: The most sold players ahead of Gameweek 11, as of Monday morning

In this piece, we’ll discuss the best candidates to replace Reijnders, focusing on players in his price bracket, i.e. £6.0m and below.

YANKUBA MINTEH (£6.0M)

Rate My Team’s best value midfielder over the next six Gameweeks, Yankuba Minteh has some decent fixtures ahead, with four of his next five opponents in the bottom half of the table.

On a share of set plays, he’s first among £6.0m-and-under midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI):

Brighton and Hove Albion have displayed some inconsistency this season; however, they are currently tied in fifth place in terms of actual goals scored and rank seventh for expected goals (xG).

Therefore, considering his underlying stats and upcoming fixtures, Minteh is arguably the standout midfielder in this price bracket.

Furthermore, Fantasy managers will be able to call upon Minteh throughout December and January after Gambia failed to make it to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

MOISES CAICEDO (£6.0M)

Top among £6.0m-and-under FPL midfielders for transfers in ahead of Gameweek 11, Moises Caicedo is the go-to Reijnders replacement for many Fantasy managers.

Chelsea’s ticker-topping next two fixtures look particularly appealing, as they face managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

Caicedo has got three goals to his name already in 2025/26, as many as he managed in the last three seasons combined.

He does appear to be pressing slightly higher up the pitch, but his underlying stats haven’t really stepped up a gear, as he is averaging merely one shot per match. Additionally, his five chances created are surpassed by 77 other FPL midfielders.

Nonetheless, Caicedo has additional routes to produce returns this season via his defensive contributions (DefCon), which should at least help him maintain a steady stream of points. Indeed, he’s hit the DefCon threshold in 50% of his matches thus far.

He is also someone who starts virtually every game, with his only instance of being benched this season attributed to his fitness.

LUCAS PAQUETA (£5.9M)

­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Elliott, Truffert + Paqueta 4

With a nine-pointer against Newcastle United on Sunday, Lucas Paqueta took his season goal tally to four in all competitions.

A resurgent West Ham United are at home to Burnley next; however, tougher clashes await, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s team bottom of the Fixture Ticker in the subsequent six Gameweeks.

Still, Paqueta has plenty going for him, primarily owing to his vast routes to points.

The Brazilian is West Ham’s penalty taker and is on a share of set plays. Even without spot-kicks, he is among the top 10 midfielders within this price bracket for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI).

He also has the potential to occasionally pick up DefCon points.

Pivotal in a No 10 role behind Callum Wilson (£5.8m) on Sunday, the only word of caution is that Paqueta received his fourth booking of the season against Newcastle, and is now just one yellow card away from a one-match ban.  

ELLIOT ANDERSON (£5.3M)

FPL notes: Dyche's Forest taking shape + praise for £5.3m Anderson

Elliot Anderson’s ownership in FPL may have dropped to 3.0%, yet you get the impression the England international will play a crucial role in any success Nottingham Forest have under Sean Dyche.

Indeed, Anderson delivered a superb performance against Manchester United on Saturday, having recorded two shots and created three chances.

Now priced at £5.3m, he has also resumed taking corners.

However, it is the DefCon potential that is most enticing: Anderson has hit 10 or more defensive contributions in every single match this season.

In fact, no player in any position has recorded more across the first 10 Gameweeks:

Above: The leading players for defensive contributions (Tot) in 2025/26

As for Forest, four of their next seven fixtures are against teams currently 14th or below in the league table. So, there is the potential for attacking returns in addition to DefCon with Anderson.

YEREMY PINO (£5.8M)

­­­FPL Gameweek 5 differentials: Simons, Pino + Cash 4

Like your Reijnders replacements a bit riskier? Enter a certain Yeremy Pino.

The Spaniard is yet to produce a goal or an assist in FPL, but he undoubtedly has real talent, as evidenced by his goalscoring display at Anfield in the EFL Cup last week.

Notably, Pino ranks among the top two Crystal Palace players this season (minimum 500 mins) for minutes per shot (50.7), minutes per chance created (72) and minutes per cross (28.2).

Oliver Glasner’s side have some favourable upcoming fixtures, with clashes against Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley, Fulham and Leeds United in the next seven Gameweeks.

According to the ticker, Palace rank third for fixture difficulty over that period.

Pino has been struggling from a fitness perspective as he adapts to the extra demands of the Premier League, which remains an ongoing worry, but among this group, he certainly deserves consideration.

OTHERS

FPL notes: Solid Sunderland, Xhaka superb + why Gibbs-White was benched

Sunderland have a tricky upcoming run and sit bottom of the Fixture Ticker over the next 10+ Gameweeks, but Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) undoubtedly deserves a mention. The Swiss midfielder has recorded three assists in nine matches and should keep gathering DefCon points, with a 55.6% success rate throughout his first nine matches.

Similarly, Leeds United’s Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) and Everton’s Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) don’t have the easiest of fixture runs, but still have the potential to offer value.

If you are looking to further free up funds, Josh King (£4.5m) and Freddie Potts (£4.4m) are names to consider. However, neither player offers the same level of security in terms of playing time, particularly once the fixtures start to pile up.

It’s for that precise reason that we’ve erred on the side of caution here and avoided discussing the likes of Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), who could be susceptible to rotation in November/December.

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m), meanwhile, is now up to sixth in the midfielder standin­gs, remarkably just two points behind Mohamed Salah (£14.2m), thanks largely to five attacking returns in eight matches. Only two FPL midfielders have exceeded their xGI by more (+2.86) in 2025/26, mind.

Finally, Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) should tick along with assists, but it is worth noting that Keith Andrews’ side have performed much better on home turf. With three of their next five matches away from home, it is a bit off-putting.

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    Open Controls
  2. ran
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Timber - Gabriel - Guehi
    Saka - Sarr - Enzo - Semenyo
    Haaland - Woltemade - Mateta

    Dubravka - Garner - Rodon - Senesi

    2FT; 0.9m itb

    Bench boost this team in GW11 or GW12?

    Would transfer Garner out in GW12 for a

    Open Controls
    1. ran
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Continued... Would transfer Garner out in GW12 for a

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        The suspense is killing me

        Open Controls
        1. ran
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Would transfer Garner out in GW12 for a midfielder (max 5.8m) like Xhaka/Gravenberch etc.

          Open Controls
  3. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    1. Kudus > Caicedo
    2. Roll FT and next week do Woltemade, Kudus and Saka > Thiago, Mbeumo and Gakpo for free
    3. Kudus > Caicedo, next week Woltemade and King > Thiago and Gravernberch (forget United)

    Open Controls
  4. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    If Mukiele doesn't get a goal, cs, dc and max baps, my season is all but over

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      If this game isn't a 1-1 with Brobby and Barry scoring (no assists) my season is over.

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      If Roefs doesn't get a CS, assist and PK save, my season is all but over

      Open Controls
  5. HaalandHaaland
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Munoz - Gabriel - Calafiori - James
    Sarr - Enzo - Caicedo - Bruno - Semenyo
    Haaland (C)
    Subs: Donnarumma - Welbeck - Woltemade - Senesi

    Worth bench boosting? Anyone you would sub in and who for?

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Bb looks good

      Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Best Kudus replacement from these options?

    A. Minteh
    B. Szobo
    C. Caicedo
    D. Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        46 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
      • nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sarr

        Open Controls
    2. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A or D.

      if you can wait a week you can gather more info. eg no rush to get Minteh or Szobo in this week given fixtures and Kudus could easily get a return against United

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 hour ago

        I concur

        Open Controls
    3. Salarrivederci
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      What would you do?

      A: Gordon -> 7.4 and play VVD.
      B: Gordon + Le Fée -> 2 mids (12.3) (-4) and bench VVD.
      C: other?

      Dubravka
      Gabriel - VVD - Tarkowski - Senesi - Andersen
      Salah - Semenyo - Gordon
      Haaland - Mateta

      (Roefs, King, Le Fée, Obi)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Not s fan of 5-3-2 on most weeks.

        Gordon to Caicedo this week. Le Fee later

        Open Controls
    4. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      my main dilemma is over my Kudus replacement in GW12 and overall squad structure. feels a real fork in the road moment:

      A) downgrade to 4.9 mid, upgrade Esteve to VVD and play 442 most weeks

      B) downgrade to a 4.9 mid, upgrade Guiu to Thiago and play 343 or 442 most weeks

      C) straight swap to Minteh, play 352 most weeks and roll a a FT to have 2FTs in GW13 to upgrade Esteve, deal with injuries etc

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 hour ago

        C imo

        Open Controls
    5. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Glad I ditched Reindeer with my WC10.

      Midfield slot is precious this season.

      Open Controls
    6. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Which option for the following team?

      A) Reijnders & Munoz —> Sarr & Richards
      B) Kudus —> Sarr
      C) Woltemade —> Pedro

      Sanchez
      Timber Gabriel Munoz
      Bruno Ndiaye Kudus Semenyo
      Haaland Woltemade Mateta

      Dubravka Reijnders Andersen Rodon
      (2FTs & 0.0itb)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        A but Mbeumo and Chaka instead? Sarr is fine btw

        Open Controls
    7. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Thinking of doing Gyokeres & Woltemade > Mateta & Thiago for free this week, which then allows Saka & Kudus > Salah & Baleba the following week.

      Would be left with the below team for GW12, thoughts?

      Petrovic
      Senesi / Gabriel / Acheampong / Munoz
      Semenyo / Salah / Mbuemo
      Haaland / Thiago / Mateta

      Dubravka / KDH / Baleba / Gudmundsson

      Open Controls
      1. Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        I like this week's proposed moves a lot but not sold on Salah's value, even given the easing of their upcoming fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          This. Think Gakpo is a better pick this season than Salah, the way they play

          Open Controls
          1. Deer-in-headlights
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            I have Gapko but would move to Szoboszlai if needing funds.

            Open Controls
            1. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              10 mins ago

              yeah i do agree with Salah. I guess it's just about trying to give myself the felxibility to get Salah if needed. i.e. if he does well this weekend, there will be a scramble to get him next week onwards with the fixtures so just about trying to have a route that means can get him, if needed.

              if don't need him then could easily do Kudus > Gakpo for example and keep saka

              Open Controls
            2. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Szobo is a very nice pick as well, especially for the mavericks

              Open Controls
    8. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Would you play Senesi or Van de Ven next week?

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        S easily

        Open Controls
    9. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Is this madness? Targeting WOL this week seems like a decent plan....

      Pope, Alderete & Woltemade -> Sanchez, Chalobah & Pedro

      Pope
      Timber, Richards, Senesi
      Saka, Mbeumo, Sarr, Semenyo
      Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

      Dubravka, Rodon, Xhaka, Alderete
      Bank 0.8m, 3FTs, FH left

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        14 mins ago

        * sorry have 4FTs

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Targeting WOL this week does seem like a decent plan, but I'd be wary of possible new manager bounce. I like the proposed triple moves though.

        Consider doing the Striker move only

        Open Controls
    10. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      26 mins ago

      Pope (Dubs)
      Gabby-Timber-Senesi-Geuhi (Aldrete)
      Saka-Semenyo-Sarr (Minteh-Kudus)
      Wolte-Mateta-Haaland
      $0.0 in bank 1 FT

      Team is solid, but I'd like to own United for upcoming fixtures.
      A-Kudus to Caicedo (for the next 2) Saka to Mbueno or Fernandes following week (not sure I want to lose ARS attack)
      B- Save the FT, next week Saka & Kudus > Rice and Mbueno or Fernandes
      C- Save FT, next week. Wolte to Kroupi (or other to money save) Kudus to Mbueno or Fernandes
      D-Suggest?

      PS Fernandes and Saka have always been poison to my team, sure thing to get them to stop scoring is to pick them.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I like B

        Thing is Saka is not even scoring regularly yet..

        Open Controls
    11. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      No BGW17...

      https://www.arsenal.com/news/date-confirmed-crystal-palace-carabao-cup-tie

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That’s good for FPL

        Open Controls
    12. Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I was either planning to Save the transfer last week or planning on getting Minteh and Welbeck all week long but Alcohol made me transfer Mbuemo and Thiago.

      As a United Fan, I feel uncomfortable having Mbuemo and Bruno as I feel I am bringing the team down by having them 🙂

      And my mini league manager close to me have triple or double Arsenal defenders and I just have Gabriel

      So what should I do? I have 1ft and Wildcard available

      Pope
      Senesi Gabriel Munoz Rodon
      Semenyo Gapko Bruno Mbuemo
      Haaland Gyok

      Dubravka Esteve Thiago Xhaka

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Don't blame the alcohol, blame the sheep 😉

        I WCed last GW and bought Mbeumo and BrunoF. Feeling confident about it.

        Team is superfine. wC can be saved until 13 or even much later. Roll or ditch Gyok if you must

        Open Controls
    13. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      Which is the option would you do to bolster this team for a BB11

      a) Stach > Cullen
      b) Stach & Kudus > Caicedo & Casemiro (-4)

      Raya
      Gabriel Rodon Keane
      Fernandes Semenyo Minteh Kudus
      Haaland Bowen Mateta

      Dubravka Stach Cucurella Senesi

      1FT 0 ITB

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Stach to King to put some money itb

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B but Xhaka instead of Casemiro

        Open Controls
    14. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      So Minteh or Welbeck?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Welbz because he is dat guy

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Minty

        Open Controls
    15. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dumping both Doku and Reijnders, £15.6m to spend. Thinking Sarr, Bruno F, Rogers, Boomo, Amad. Anyone else? Maxed out on Arsenal

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.