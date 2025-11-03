FPL notes: Unstoppable Haaland + why Reijnders was benched

Manchester City moved up to second in the Premier League table on Sunday, thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and one from Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m).

Here are our Scout Notes from City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

UNSTOPPABLE HAALAND

Haaland netted another two superb goals on Sunday to take his Premier League tally to 13 for the season, which is more than double that of any other player.

The first, a calmly slotted finish, was followed by an angled strike after rounding the ‘keeper, as Bournemouth’s high defensive line played directly into the Norwegian’s hands.

He later came close to a third when his dinked finish was smothered by Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m).

Unfortunately for Fantasy managers, Guardiola opted to give Haaland a partial rest, as he came off on a hat-trick with nine minutes to go, with one eye on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

“This is what it’s like if you play with Messi or Ronaldo, his influence is so big. You see the numbers of that guy? Of course, he’s that level. Messi and Ronaldo have done it for 15 years, but this is the level. The first goal, the way he shoots the ball, it’s like ‘I am going to score’. He has that hunger. It’s top. I said how incredibly coachable and manageable he is. I am tough sometimes with Haaland, but he is open-minded. He lives for the goals and sometimes the pressure cannot sustain 90 minutes, but that’s normal. Without him it would be tough to be honest, but we are lucky that Omar [Marmoush] is back, and we have fit players, it’s good.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Following that Champions League encounter, City face Liverpool in Gameweek 11, which may result in the captaincy being somewhat more open than usual.

However, it is important to note that this fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium, where Haaland has now scored two or more goals in four consecutive Premier League games.

CHERKI’S ASSISTS

City looked sharp overall, with the impressive Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) assisting both of Haaland’s strikes.

The Frenchman almost got his name on the scoresheet with a free-kick, too.

Frequently coming narrow to combine with Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), Cherki ended the match with three shots and two chances created. He also received 21 passes in the final third, the most of any City player.

“The vision in the final third is good, and he has the consistency and courage to play. The dynamic that we play, we need a little more time for the rhythm of the Premier League. He scored a goal and an assist against Swansea. Today, he made two assists and has a special talent with the connection to the people up front, it’s unique. It’s not just that, it’s many things. Step by step he can realise what we need to do.” – Pep Guardiola on Rayan Cherki

Above: Man City’s average position map v Bournemouth, featuring Cherki (No 10), Foden (47) and Doku (11)

O’Reilly fired in the third goal after the break, shooting low and hard into the far corner, with Foden grabbing the assist.

PEP ON REIJNDERS’ ABSENCE

After the failed experiment of Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m) as a No 6 at Villa Park last week, Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m) instead started at the base of the midfield on Sunday.

Reijnders found himself on the bench as a result, only appearing as a 73rd-minute substitute.

Explaining his decision, Pep Guardiola said:

“[Reijnders] is not completely fit. This week he couldn’t train, he only trained yesterday and I decided to put him on the bench. Rodri wasn’t close to starting because of the games he’s missed, it’s the same case as Tijjani.” – Pep Guardiola

With Liverpool and Newcastle United up next for City, sales are intensifying, with Reijnders the second-most sold player of the Gameweek so far.

Elsewhere, Mateo Kovacic (£5.9m) has picked up an ankle injury and will be “out for a while”.

Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) and Oscar Bobb (£5.4m), meanwhile, were left out for tactical reasons.

EVANILSON RETURNS

As for Bournemouth, Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) kept his place in the starting XI and almost got off to a flyer, only for his early goal to be ruled out for offside.

The youngster later had a shot palmed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m), before making way for the fit-again Evanilson (£7.0m) just after the hour mark.

In between Haaland’s brace, Tyler Adams (£5.0m) equalised for Bournemouth, while Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and Adrian Truffert (£4.5m) both banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Next up for Bournemouth is a trip to Aston Villa.

Having conceded 2+ goals in four of their five away matches so far this season, it should be an entertaining affair.

