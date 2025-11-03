Scout Notes

FPL notes: Unstoppable Haaland + why Reijnders was benched

3 November 2025 61 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Manchester City moved up to second in the Premier League table on Sunday, thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and one from Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m).

Here are our Scout Notes from City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

UNSTOPPABLE HAALAND

Haaland netted another two superb goals on Sunday to take his Premier League tally to 13 for the season, which is more than double that of any other player.

The first, a calmly slotted finish, was followed by an angled strike after rounding the ‘keeper, as Bournemouth’s high defensive line played directly into the Norwegian’s hands.

He later came close to a third when his dinked finish was smothered by Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m).

Unfortunately for Fantasy managers, Guardiola opted to give Haaland a partial rest, as he came off on a hat-trick with nine minutes to go, with one eye on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

“This is what it’s like if you play with Messi or Ronaldo, his influence is so big. You see the numbers of that guy? Of course, he’s that level. Messi and Ronaldo have done it for 15 years, but this is the level. The first goal, the way he shoots the ball, it’s like ‘I am going to score’. He has that hunger. It’s top. I said how incredibly coachable and manageable he is. I am tough sometimes with Haaland, but he is open-minded. He lives for the goals and sometimes the pressure cannot sustain 90 minutes, but that’s normal. Without him it would be tough to be honest, but we are lucky that Omar [Marmoush] is back, and we have fit players, it’s good.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Following that Champions League encounter, City face Liverpool in Gameweek 11, which may result in the captaincy being somewhat more open than usual.

However, it is important to note that this fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium, where Haaland has now scored two or more goals in four consecutive Premier League games.

CHERKI’S ASSISTS

City looked sharp overall, with the impressive Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) assisting both of Haaland’s strikes.

The Frenchman almost got his name on the scoresheet with a free-kick, too.

Frequently coming narrow to combine with Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), Cherki ended the match with three shots and two chances created. He also received 21 passes in the final third, the most of any City player.

“The vision in the final third is good, and he has the consistency and courage to play. The dynamic that we play, we need a little more time for the rhythm of the Premier League. He scored a goal and an assist against Swansea. Today, he made two assists and has a special talent with the connection to the people up front, it’s unique. It’s not just that, it’s many things. Step by step he can realise what we need to do.” – Pep Guardiola on Rayan Cherki

Above: Man City’s average position map v Bournemouth, featuring Cherki (No 10), Foden (47) and Doku (11)

O’Reilly fired in the third goal after the break, shooting low and hard into the far corner, with Foden grabbing the assist.

PEP ON REIJNDERS’ ABSENCE

After the failed experiment of Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m) as a No 6 at Villa Park last week, Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m) instead started at the base of the midfield on Sunday.

Reijnders found himself on the bench as a result, only appearing as a 73rd-minute substitute.

Explaining his decision, Pep Guardiola said:

“[Reijnders] is not completely fit. This week he couldn’t train, he only trained yesterday and I decided to put him on the bench. Rodri wasn’t close to starting because of the games he’s missed, it’s the same case as Tijjani.” – Pep Guardiola

With Liverpool and Newcastle United up next for City, sales are intensifying, with Reijnders the second-most sold player of the Gameweek so far.

Elsewhere, Mateo Kovacic (£5.9m) has picked up an ankle injury and will be “out for a while”.

Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) and Oscar Bobb (£5.4m), meanwhile, were left out for tactical reasons.

EVANILSON RETURNS

As for Bournemouth, Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) kept his place in the starting XI and almost got off to a flyer, only for his early goal to be ruled out for offside.

The youngster later had a shot palmed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m), before making way for the fit-again Evanilson (£7.0m) just after the hour mark.

In between Haaland’s brace, Tyler Adams (£5.0m) equalised for Bournemouth, while Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and Adrian Truffert (£4.5m) both banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Next up for Bournemouth is a trip to Aston Villa.

Having conceded 2+ goals in four of their five away matches so far this season, it should be an entertaining affair.

  1. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    1 keeper CS in 10 weeks (sels/pope) is badddd

    Why is everyone on (can’t be Raya) and budget not an issue

    
    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I have Roefs and Dubravka and I am very happy with them

      
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Hmm Roefs is a shout, but surely they can't keep this up?!

        
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Perhaps Sanchez is an option. Chelsea's fixtures between now and the turn of the year are very reasonable and at 4.8m he's now the 11th most expensive goalkeeper. That's eye catching for a team who will finish in the top 4.

      
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I’ve done that combo but have 0 clean sheets, Sels till GW8 then Pope

      
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Good morning!

    Who do you rate as the best max 5.5 mid?

    Will be 8th attacker, selling Rejinders

    
    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      A few options if it’s just your 8th attacker. Anthony from Burnley but he may be 5.6 now, his mate Cullen, sessegnon from Fulham, Tavernier, Xhaka…..

      
    2. Punned It
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Xhaka, I think. Every time you need to play him, you're at least almost guaranteed more than a two-pointer.

        
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Cheers!

        
      • WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        If you’re only looking for bench fodder/2 or 3 points, might still be King

        
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Better option for this team? 1t, 0.6m itb.

      a. gudmundsson > diouf, play BB
      b. save ft, no BB
      c. something else

      sanchez
      garbiel munoz vdv
      saka semenyo sarr enzo
      haaland mateta wolte

      dubravka senesi anderson gudmundsson

      
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        B

        
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Could you not just BB with Gud?

        
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Can’t see him getting anything more than 2 points. Diouf has a better fixture against Burnley at home

          
    4. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Best GK replacement for Raya? Swapping him for Gabriel as 3rd Arsenal

      
      1. Punned It
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Roefs is a fun and cheap GK.

          
      2. Punned It
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Been thinking about getting som City defence for GW13 and beyond, considered Ruben, Gvardiol and O'Reilly, but I think maybe the latter would be my top pick now. Any thoughts on those three, or are they worth getting at all?

          
          1. Alexis Nonsense
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            I just feel that O’Reilly is the most risky if those three with Pep roulette in mind…

            If your bench can cover, might be a good differential

            
            1. Punned It
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Hmm. Fair point, will consider it a few more weeks.

                
          2. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            People looking down on Pope who's only 3 points behind Raya, and for 0.6m less.

            
            1. mookie
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              According to FPL most got him in GW8 when he was on 5 CS in 7 games and thought he's going to keep that up.
              Same with Woltemade who scored 4 goals from 4 shots on target.

              
              1. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Point noted about Woltemade, but feel like Newcastle will start picking up CSs again.

                
                1. mookie
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  He's a good pick imo. Second best defense for xGC after Arsenal.
                  Games with less than 1 xGC
                  Arsenal - 9 out of 10
                  City, Leeds and Newcastle - 7 out of 10
                  Bournemouth - 6 out of 10
                  Chelsea and Palace - 4 out of 10
                  Sunderland - 4 out of 9

                  
          3. Yordan Letchkov
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            GTG and roll FT? Bench boost an option?

            Raya
            Gabriel Senesi Richards
            Saka Fernandes Semenyo Caicedo
            Haaland Mateta Woltemade

            Dubravka (whu) Andersen (eve) Rodon (nfo) King (eve)

            
            1. Alexis Nonsense
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              GTG and yes I would BB that

              
          4. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Hello all! Virgil + Rice or Calafiori + Gakpo? I have Gabriel and Timber already.

            
            1. Punned It
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                V&R

                
                1. Mother Farke
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Thanks.

                  
            2. Alexis Nonsense
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Raya (Dub)
              Senesi - Gabriel - Munoz (Estéve, Mukiele)
              Saka - Semenyo - Sarr - Kudus (Reijnders)
              Woltemade - Haaland - Mateta

              1FT what to do here?

              A) Kudus —> Enzo
              B) Woltemade —> J. Pedro
              C) Roll FT
              D) Other ideas?

              Feel Man U can be a good fixture for Kudus…
              Want a Chelsea attacker for Wolves

              
              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Why on earth would you get Enzo?

                
            3. WVA
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              My WC has been a disaster, now have 5FT to try and stop the rot, which 5 players would you prioritise?

              Currently thinking the below but Pope also needs to go?

              Saka to Rice
              Bowen to Mateta
              Sarr to Mbeumo
              King to Gravenbach
              Enzo to Caicedo

              Pope
              Gab Tim Chal Guehi
              Saka Semenyo Enzo Sarr
              Haaland Bowen
              Dub Wolt Senesi King

              
              1. J_J
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Except Bowen, all the others are decent long term picks...I understand you didn't realize points this week but keep patience...I would prioritize Bowen but even he has a good fixture this week so wait & watch...All the others are due points soon...Look at maybe Wolt to Mateta if required but the rest looks good

                
                1. WVA
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Appreciate that but they ALL blanked last week too, can’t risk all my attackers blanking three game weeks in a row, season potentially already over in my mini leagues!

                  
                  1. J_J
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Fair enough...I would prioritize Mateta of the options given...Mbuemo or Rice will be my 2nd priority but not that great entry for Mbuemo

                    
            4. AzzaroMax99
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Which players would you get in? Choose 2:

              A) Rice
              B) Caicedo
              C) Mateta
              D) Raya (have Calafiori so double Ars defs)

              
              1. J_J
                • 11 Years
                55 mins ago

                Would get in Mateta and 1 Arsenal def...If you don't have Gab , get him in first...Has been my move with a hit because have been hurt aplenty by Gab points this season

                
                1. AzzaroMax99
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  So you think that I should double Ars def with Gabriel and Calafiori?

                  
                  1. J_J
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Yes, I would be targeting Gab over any other Arsenal def

                    
              2. The Hunt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                19 mins ago

                I brought in Rice last night before the price rise to accompany Gabriel & Timber. I was going to do it a couple of weeks ago on my wildcard but I chickened out. However, it's starting to look as if his returns are going to be sustainable and midfield options are pretty thin on the ground elsewhere anyway.

                
            5. AzzaroMax99
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Who to sell to get Gabriel?

              Pope
              Calafiori James Burn Micky Reinildo

              
              1. J_J
                • 11 Years
                1 hour ago

                Micky if budget allows

                
            6. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              49 mins ago

              Cant get my head around Rice, Caceido and Gravenberch being in the top 6 for midfielders. Essentially defensive midfielders. Is this just an anomaly or are they genuine good picks?

              
              1. The Hunt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                34 mins ago

                I'm no expert analyst but as you know the fantasy game has changed and football itself seems to be getting played a bit differently this season. Perhaps those two things combined means that those players might possibly sustain their returns for the rest of the season.

                
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Well this is a bit awkward, I’ve always thought you were an expert!

                  
              2. Visionaries
                • 9 Years
                24 mins ago

                Obviously def mids have historically been a waste of a pick and a newb trap. But with the low price, addition of Def con and huge player base causing price rises you're forced to jump on board

                
              3. Chinese_person
                • 14 Years
                22 mins ago

                Rice isn't really a DM and takes set pieces for a team that scores a lot from them. I think he's a solid pick and will probably keep on picking up returns. Caicedo and Gravenberch are just massively overperforming imo. Surely they can't continue this form! Their goals have come from long range, low xG strikes as well.

                
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Yeah man, but what about this Chinese plasma space engine? What’re you up to?

                  
                2. Malkmus
                  • 14 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Agree with this. Rice was probably the sensible, boring, set & forget option from start of season who will get you most points, but saka is the more exciting pick, plus a captain option.

                  
            7. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              45 mins ago

              Any flaws in this plan?
              1. Could BB this week if there's any indication for Guiu starting vs Wolves.
              2. Keeping FT means 3FTs before GW12 to get some Pool.

              Pope
              Gab/Timber/Munoz
              Bruno/Mbeumo/Eze/Semenyo/Sarr
              Haaland(c)/Mateta

              Dubravka/Guiu/Rodon/Hartman

              
              1. Visionaries
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                What makes you think Guiu will start?
                Didn't even get a minute on the weekend

                
                1. Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Nothing right now, that's why I mean to monitor midweek game and pressers

                  
            8. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              29 mins ago

              Grealish and Ndiyae points predictions please.

              
              1. Chinese_person
                • 14 Years
                21 mins ago

                blanks

                
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  I’ve always liked you!

                  
            9. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              20 mins ago

              Morning all. 1FT, 2.7 ITB. Current Tm:

              Dub / 4.0
              Gab - Senesi - VdV - Lacroix - Gudmindsson
              Saka - Semenyo - Enzo - Mbeumo - King
              Haaland - Wolde - Mateta

              A - 4.0 & VdV to Pope & Timber
              B - 4.0 & VdV to Raya & 5.5 def (Reece James?)
              C - Other

              Was on A but not sure about Pope now.

              Ta

              
              1. Kaneyonero
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Pope and Timber at least timber could get you attacking returns

                
                1. Kaneyonero
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Oh wait not for -4 though

                  
                  1. Malkmus
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks. No I'll do it over 2 gw's

                    
            10. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              With Wolves new manager bounce imminent, who are the best 2-3 options to prosper? Thankee!

              
              1. Captain Mal
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Cucurella/Enzo for GW11
                Munoz/Mateta for GW12

                
            11. Please Help I Don't Kn…
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Hi all! Planning to BB this week. I was thinking of King to Caicedo to maximize the BB. What are your thoughts?

              Raya
              Calafiori - Senesi - Geuhi - Cucu
              Saka - Mbeumo - Ndiaye
              Welbeck - Halaand (C) - Mateta

              Dubravka - Porro - Dewsbury-Hall - King

              1FT, 1.7 M ITB.

              

            