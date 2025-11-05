Following our in-house look at the best Round 8 players to own in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Keeping the favourites of Amer, Louis and Marc in mind, we’ve come up with a final team that adheres to the following rules:

An 83.0m budget for the starting XI

No more than three players per club

CHECK OUT RSL FANTASY (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE)

RSL FANTASY SCOUT PICKS: ROUND 8

The front seven were all unanimous Scout Squad picks, based largely around Al Nassr having a 100% record and second-placed Al Taawoun facing lowly Al Fateh, while the duo of Joshua King (6.6m) and Konstantinos Fortounis (7.3m) join Joao Felix (8.0m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (14.2m) inside the game’s top four scorers.

Greek midfielder Fortounis had a particularly brilliant Round 7, bringing in two goals, two assists and 24 points. He set up both parts of King’s brace in the 4-4 thriller against Al Ittihad, putting the former Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and Watford forward on nine strikes for the season.

Low-priced Angelo Fulgini (6.0m) has goals in successive matches, whereas colleague Roger Martinez (6.5m) is on a three-game streak of attacking returns.

Joining these is Yannick Carrasco (7.3m). The Al Shabab midfielder is at home to Al Ettifaq, having scored in all four previous home outings, averaging 11.75 points each time.

At the back, there’s an Al Hilal defensive double-up as they’re on three consecutive clean sheets, about to face rock-bottom Al Najmah. Then there’s Waleed Al Ahmed (5.1m), a centre-back boasting three goals and two shutouts in his last five outings.