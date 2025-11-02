What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 7? Goals, assists + points

Cristiano Ronaldo (14.1m) and Saeed Al Rubaie (4.9m) had a brilliant time in Round 7 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, where Konstantinos Fortounis (7.2m) hauled in a 4-4 draw.
ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 7
Damac 1-1 Al Fateh
- GOALS: Bendebka
- ASSISTS: Batna
- POINTS: Batna (11), Bendebka (8)
As well as this, an own goal was scored by Marwane Saadane (5.0m).
Al Ahli 1-1 Al Riyadh
- GOALS: Toney – Toze
- ASSISTS: Al Shamat – Sylla
- POINTS: Abdulrahman (10), Ibanez (9), Majrashi (8), Toney (8), Toze (8), Hazazi (7)
Alongside this is a red card for Al Ahli midfielder Ziad Al Johani (4.9m).
Al Kholood 2-3 Neom
- GOALS: N’Doram, Enrique – Benrahma (x2)
- ASSISTS: Maolida – Luciano (x2), Lacazette
- POINTS: Benrahma (18), N’Doram (9), Enrique (8), Lacazette (8), Luciano (8)
Another own goal took place here, via William Troost-Ekong (5.0m).
Al Okhdood 2-1 Al Najmah
- GOALS: Al Rubaie (x2)
- ASSISTS: Narey, Gul – Lazaro
- POINTS: Al Rubaie (22), Gul (10)
Joining the bunch of own goals is midfielder Petros (4.9m).
Al Hilal 1-0 Al Shabab
- GOALS: Leonardo
- ASSISTS: Al Harbi
- POINTS: Al Harbi (13), Bono (11), Leonardo (11), Al Tambakti (8), T Hernandez (7), Kanno (7)
Former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly (6.1m) was sent off for the hosts.
Al Ettifaq 2-2 Al Hazem
- GOALS: Al Ghannam, Nkota – Martins, Al Somah
- ASSISTS: Dembele, Dawran – Sayoud, Mokwana
- POINTS: Al Somah (11), Martins (9), Al Ghannam (7)
A red card for centre-forward Moussa Dembele (6.9m), too.
Al Taawoun 2-0 Al Qadsiah
- GOALS: Al Ahmed, Fulgini
- ASSISTS: Fulgini, Martinez
- POINTS: Al Ahmed (20), Fulgini (13), Mailson (9), M W Al Dawsari (8), Mahzari (8), Basaam (7), Al Mufarrij (7), El Mahdioui (7)
Al Khaleej 4-4 Al Ittihad
- GOALS: King (x2), Fortounis (x2) – Diaby (x2), Mitaj, Al Ghamdi
- ASSISTS: Fortounis (x2), Fernandes, Kanaba – Aouar, Al Shanqeeti, Al Ghamdi
- POINTS: Fortounis (24), King (15), Diaby (12), Al Ghamdi (11), Mitaj (9), Aouar (7)
Incredibly, after Fabinho‘s (6.5m) red card, the 10-man visitors came from 4-0 down to grab a dramatic draw.
Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fayha
- GOALS: Ronaldo (x2) – Remeseiro
- ASSISTS: Coman, Al Amri – Al Baqawi
- POINTS: Ronaldo (20), Al Amri (11), Remeseiro (8), Coman (7)
SEASON LEADERS
|FANTASY POINTS
|GOALS
|SHOTS ON
TARGET
|ASSISTS
|TEAM CLEAN SHEETS
|MID – Joao Felix (92)
|MID – Joao Felix (9)
|FOR – Ronaldo (47)
|MID – Fortounis (7)
|Al Ahli (4)
|FOR – King (81)
|FOR – King (9)
|MID – Joao Felix (27)
|MID – Mane (5)
|Al Hilal (4)
|FOR – Ronaldo (75)
|FOR – Ronaldo (8)
|MID – Coman (24)
|MID – Coman (5)
|Al Nassr (4)
|MID – Fortounis (70)
|FOR – Leonardo (6)
|MID – Vargas (22)
|MID – Batna (4)
|Al Qadsiah (2)
|DEF – Majrashi (68)
|MID – Quinones (6)
|MID – Fortounis (22)
|MID – Diaby (4)
|Al Shabab (2)
|MID – Coman (68)
|FOR – Toney (5)
|MID – Mane (22)
|MID – Okou (4)
|Al Taawoun (2)
|MID – Mane (65)
|FOR – Martinez (4)
|MID – Quinones (64)