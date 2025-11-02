What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 7? Goals, assists + points

Cristiano Ronaldo (14.1m) and Saeed Al Rubaie (4.9m) had a brilliant time in Round 7 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, where Konstantinos Fortounis (7.2m) hauled in a 4-4 draw.

For an up-to-date league table, check out the official website.

Excitingly, our Premium FFS Members Area now dedicates a section to the game’s underlying StatsBomb data, while we have an editable fixture ticker for forward planning.

Click here to join our free-to-join FFS mini-league, giving managers the chance to win a share of over £500 in prizes.

NOTE: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL)

ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 7

Damac 1-1 Al Fateh

GOALS: Bendebka

Bendebka ASSISTS: Batna

Batna POINTS: Batna (11), Bendebka (8)

As well as this, an own goal was scored by Marwane Saadane (5.0m).

Al Ahli 1-1 Al Riyadh

GOALS: Toney – Toze

Toney – Toze ASSISTS: Al Shamat – Sylla

Al Shamat – Sylla POINTS: Abdulrahman (10), Ibanez (9), Majrashi (8), Toney (8), Toze (8), Hazazi (7)

Alongside this is a red card for Al Ahli midfielder Ziad Al Johani (4.9m).

Al Kholood 2-3 Neom

GOALS: N’Doram, Enrique – Benrahma (x2)

N’Doram, Enrique – Benrahma (x2) ASSISTS: Maolida – Luciano (x2), Lacazette

Maolida – Luciano (x2), Lacazette POINTS: Benrahma (18), N’Doram (9), Enrique (8), Lacazette (8), Luciano (8)

Another own goal took place here, via William Troost-Ekong (5.0m).

Al Okhdood 2-1 Al Najmah

GOALS: Al Rubaie (x2)

Al Rubaie (x2) ASSISTS: Narey, Gul – Lazaro

Narey, Gul – Lazaro POINTS: Al Rubaie (22), Gul (10)

Joining the bunch of own goals is midfielder Petros (4.9m).

Al Hilal 1-0 Al Shabab

GOALS: Leonardo

Leonardo ASSISTS: Al Harbi

Al Harbi POINTS: Al Harbi (13), Bono (11), Leonardo (11), Al Tambakti (8), T Hernandez (7), Kanno (7)

Former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly (6.1m) was sent off for the hosts.

Al Ettifaq 2-2 Al Hazem

GOALS: Al Ghannam, Nkota – Martins, Al Somah

Al Ghannam, Nkota – Martins, Al Somah ASSISTS: Dembele, Dawran – Sayoud, Mokwana

Dembele, Dawran – Sayoud, Mokwana POINTS: Al Somah (11), Martins (9), Al Ghannam (7)

A red card for centre-forward Moussa Dembele (6.9m), too.

Al Taawoun 2-0 Al Qadsiah

GOALS: Al Ahmed, Fulgini

Al Ahmed, Fulgini ASSISTS: Fulgini, Martinez

Fulgini, Martinez POINTS: Al Ahmed (20), Fulgini (13), Mailson (9), M W Al Dawsari (8), Mahzari (8), Basaam (7), Al Mufarrij (7), El Mahdioui (7)

Al Khaleej 4-4 Al Ittihad

GOALS: King (x2), Fortounis (x2) – Diaby (x2), Mitaj, Al Ghamdi

King (x2), Fortounis (x2) – Diaby (x2), Mitaj, Al Ghamdi ASSISTS: Fortounis (x2), Fernandes, Kanaba – Aouar, Al Shanqeeti, Al Ghamdi

Fortounis (x2), Fernandes, Kanaba – Aouar, Al Shanqeeti, Al Ghamdi POINTS: Fortounis (24), King (15), Diaby (12), Al Ghamdi (11), Mitaj (9), Aouar (7)

Incredibly, after Fabinho‘s (6.5m) red card, the 10-man visitors came from 4-0 down to grab a dramatic draw.

Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fayha

GOALS: Ronaldo (x2) – Remeseiro

Ronaldo (x2) – Remeseiro ASSISTS: Coman, Al Amri – Al Baqawi

Coman, Al Amri – Al Baqawi POINTS: Ronaldo (20), Al Amri (11), Remeseiro (8), Coman (7)

SEASON LEADERS