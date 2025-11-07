FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

Before yet another international break is forced upon us, we turn to Gameweek 11 of this season’s Scout Picks.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Sam and Marc before coming up with our final team.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

The first of three Arsenal assets to earn selection is David Raya (£5.8m). The Gunners have been in fantastic defensive form this season, with a record-equalling eight clean sheets in a row between October and November. It comes as no surprise that they have the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) total, too, with 5.7. Despite their superb start to 2025/26, the odds are firmly against Sunderland on Saturday.

DEFENDERS

Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m) received unanimous support from our Scout Squad pundits this week, with Neale, Tom, Sam and Marc picking the Arsenal man as the top defender in Gameweek 11. As previously mentioned, Mikel Arteta’s side have now kept eight consecutive clean sheets in all competitions! Throw in Gabriel’s offensive threat from set plays, plus the fact he is outperforming expectations with eight defensive contribution (DefCon) points thus far, and you’ve got yourself a near-essential premium defender.

Murillo (£5.3m) is our preferred Nottingham Forest option for the visit of Leeds United. The Brazilian has not yet registered a goal, an assist or a clean sheet. He’s underperformed on the DefCon front, too; however, with Sean Dyche now at the helm, a manager who prioritises defensive solidity, there is potential for improved returns. Leeds, meanwhile, have failed to score in four of their five away matches, providing Murillo with the perfect platform to deliver.

Rested in midweek, Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) is drafted in ahead of Chelsea’s home encounter with managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers. The centre-back has blanked in just three of his nine starts this season, having produced two goals and one assist, as well as four clean sheets and eight DefCon points.

No defender has served up more assists than West Ham United’s El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) this season. With four to his name already, the attack-minded left-back now faces a Burnley side that rank bottom for expected goals (xG). Additionally, the Clarets sit 20th for key passes and crosses conceded from their right flank.

Above: Burnley’s chances created conceded heatmap in 2025/26

MIDFIELDERS