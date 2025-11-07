Isak, Alisson, Frimpong: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 11

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Liverpool boss Arne Slot confirmed that Alexander Isak (£10.4m, groin) is back in training for the first time in over a fortnight.

This means he could be involved against Manchester City this weekend.

“He will train for the first time today with the team again after being three weeks out. So, I know that I said three weeks ago his pre-season has ended, so now it’s time for us to see where he is, but I have to come back to those words because if you’re three weeks only with the rehab, that doesn’t bring you back to the levels he was [at] three weeks ago. “Our rehab team is doing an incredible job, but you cannot compare rehab with games of football or training sessions with the team. As much as we try to replicate it, that is simply not possible. Again, I have to say, give him some time.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Meanwhile, he confirmed that Alisson (£5.4m, hamstring) was on course to return immediately after the November international break. Jeremie Frimpong (£5.8m, hamstring) is a little way behind his teammate, however.

“Alisson, for sure [will be back after the November break], and I expect Jeremie back after the international break as well, because we play from November until March! “I don’t expect Jeremie to be fully fit for Forest but with Alisson, we expect this.” – Arne Slot

Stefan Bajcetic (£4.3m, hamstring), Jayden Danns (£4.4m, hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (£4.9m, ACL) are all unavailable. Neither they nor Amara Nallo (£3.8m) – back from suspension – would be troubling the starting XI anyway.