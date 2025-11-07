Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 11 team reveal: Haaland captain?

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman discusses his team and thoughts on captaincy.
Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!
TOM FREEMAN’S GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM REVEAL
This content is restricted to Chief Scout Members. Click here to register and get access to industry-leading stats from Opta and StatsBomb including Defensive Contributions data, the Rate My Team tool, Points Projections, 150+ Member-only articles, exclusive Team Reveals, a customisable Season Ticker, two Transfer Planners... and more!