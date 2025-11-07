Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 11?

7 November 2025 160 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Erling Haaland (£14.8m) delivered his fifth double-digit haul of the season for the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who handed him the armband in Gameweek 10.

The captaincy decision might not be quite so straightforward in Gameweek 11, however, with Man City hosting reigning champions Liverpool on Super Sunday.

In Captain Sensible, we diligently ask if there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with Arsenal’s relentless form and Chelsea facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in a plum fixture.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 11 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Gameweek 11 Best captain

As is customary, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, albeit by a smaller margin than we have grown accustomed to in recent weeks. Just under 35% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 13 goals in 10 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 11.

Two other players, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Joao Pedro (£7.4m), can boast at least 10% of the vote, ahead of fixtures against Sunderland and Wolves, respectively.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.9m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) are the only other players to receive more than 5% backing. All three players feature in the top six most-transferred in ahead of the weekend’s action.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

  1. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    What to do? 2FT 0.1ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Richards
    Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Enzo
    Haaland Mateta Gyokeres

    Dubravka Senesi Stach Gudmundsson

    A) Stach and Gyokeres to Sarr and 7.5m FWD (J Pedro/Woltemade/Welbeck/Thiago)
    B) Stach, Tarkowski and Gyokeres to Saka, Chabolah and Guiu -4pts
    C) Roll and play Sensei

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Play Senesi or Gyokeres > preferred FWD

  2. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Play
    1) Andersen
    2) Richards

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Richards at home

  3. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    G2G here or use my FT (£1m ITB)?

    Raya
    Senesi, Gabriel, Geuhi
    Mbeumo, Semenyo, Sarr, Saka
    Mateta, Haaland, Thiago

    Dubravka, Minteh, Rodon, Alderete

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      GTG

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Gtg

  4. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which option for the following team?

    A) Kudus & Woltemade —> Sarr & Pedro (2FTs)
    B) Kudus —> Sarr (1FT)
    C) Woltemade —> Pedro (1FT)

    Sanchez
    Timber Gabriel Munoz
    Bruno Ndiaye Kudus Semenyo
    Haaland Woltemade Mateta

    Dubravka Reijnders Andersen Rodon
    (2FTs & 0.0itb)

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

  5. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Sarr, or Enzo, or Rice, or Rogers, or Minteh or…

    Kudus/Reijnders/Gakpo replacements all hard to split

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Like Caicedo, Sarr, Rice

  6. Dotherightthing
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    A - Rice
    B - Caicedo
    C - Sarr

    Thank you

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      All good, got BC & if Saka don’tvturn up soon he’s gone for A

    4. NoOneCares
        16 mins ago

        B is a terrible pick, don't get him.

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Seriously only Semenyo & Rice have more points from mids?

    5. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Thinking of still punting on James and if he doesn’t play he might not feature and I have Munoz first sub… just not sure about the other Chelsea defenders

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Chalobah, James, Cucu

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          Can’t afford Cucu. So, Gusto looks nailed the gw but not sure thereafter. Then there is Chalobah, Acheampong, Fofan for CB

          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Chalobah or Ache better

    6. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Have I benched the right players, no BB.

      Pope
      Timber Gabriel Chalobah
      Saka Mbeumo Sarr Caicedo Semenyo
      Haaland Thiago

      Dubravka Woltemade Guehi Sensei

      0.4

      1FT

    7. Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Who gets most minutes, Eze out Gakpo?

      1. NoOneCares
          16 mins ago

          Gakpo. I binned Eze for Rice.

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I’m doing this next week…

      2. Aaa
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        3ft 0.0itb, roll?

        Pope
        Gab/Timber/Richards
        Saka/Semenyo/Sarr/Enzo
        Haaland/Mateta/Wolte
        (Dub/Reijn/Senesi/Alderete)

      3. The_FF_King
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        Gakpo to Enzo for free?

        1. NoOneCares
            14 mins ago

            No

        2. el-mo
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Any changes, Kinda tricky with the subs:

          Dubravka
          Cucurella -Gabriel-Guehi-VDV
          Enzo-Semenyo-Rice
          Thiago-Pedro-Halaand

          Bench:
          Szobo-Pickford-Mbeumo-Keane

          1. boroie
            • 7 Years
            just now

            You are starting VDV and benching Mbeumo? Madness…

        3. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          25 mins ago

          Madness to transfer Sarr out? Seems like most aren’t concerned with the hamstring tightness

          1. boroie
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Why would you transfer him out?

            1. mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Withdrawn with hamstring tightness last night. Not sure Palace will risk him 2 days later

          2. Dank Squid
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Concerned, yes, but also IB/extended rest. Bench options?

        4. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          All the predicted lineup for chelsea have rjames bench… so he is confirm not to start?

        5. boroie
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Am I the only one who absolutely hates the introduction of DEFCON? Ruination of the came in my opinion…

          1. Dank Squid
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            "Hate" is a strong word. The game, and the world, keeps changing. "Adapt, learn, perform better than anyone else" is still my motivation

        6. Z2025
            22 mins ago

            Pickford
            Gabriel VanderVen Guehi
            Enzo Mbeumo Rice Sarr
            Mateta Joao Haaland(c)

            Subs: Dubravka Virgil Reijnders Senesi

            GTG?

          • Garfield1001
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            Transfer in Enzo or Rice?

            Thanks

          • OffsidePenalty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            RMT 3ft 0.8 itb

            Raya
            Senesi Gabriel Tarkowski
            Saka Ndiaye Semenyo Sarr
            Woltemade Haaland Mateta
            (Dubvraka rodon VdV Stach)

            A) Woltemade back to JP
            B) Saka to Rice and Stach to Caicedo. (Bench Woltemade)
            C) VdV to Reece James. (Bench Senesi or Woltemade)
            D) Roll ft

            1. OffsidePenalty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Can also do VdV to Guehi instead of James if thats better?

          • OptimusBlack
            • 12 Years
            16 mins ago

            Woltmade >
            A- Mateta © for -4
            B- Bowen © for -4
            C- Pedro not to ©

            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Captain? Going against Haaland?

              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                just now

                I’m keeping Woltemade, even though that’s more so because I’ve no choice rather than thinking he’s worth keeping to be fair

          • Fifa las vegas
            • 13 Years
            15 mins ago

            Play 2 from:
            Gakpo, Reijnders, Senesi.

            Or get someone else in for Kudus and play alongside 1 of the above?

            1. ball c
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              First two

              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Cheers, as it is currently so I’ll stick to it. Both benched no doubt…

                1. Fifa las vegas
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Hopefully it’s a 4-4 sort of game

          • White Pony
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            What would you do here, with 0 FT, 4.0 ITB:

            Roefs
            Gab Timber Richards
            Mbeumo Semenyo Kudus* Gordon*
            Haaland (c) Mateta Thiago

            Dubravka | Senesi Mukiele King

            Thinking Gordon out for -4 for one of the likely lads in midfield, probably Sarr. Then hope Kudus plays..

            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              Probably just do the Gordon one and play Senesi even?

              1. White Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Yeah Senesi might start. In that case maybe just cross fingers and hope Kudus plays..

          • ball c
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Is this worth a free hit?
            Current team:

            Raya 
            Virgil - Munoz - Gabriel - Senesi
             Reijnders - Semenyo - Sarr - Bruno Haaland - Mateta   

            Dubravka - Gordon - Andersen - Muniz

          • Flynny
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            What to do here. 1ft. Zero cash

            A....save ft and lose 0.1 on gyokeres

            B...gyokeres to thiago. Bench burn

            C.....gyokeres to guiu. Lots of cash for next week

            Thanks

            Raya
            Gabriel senesi Richards burn (rodon)
            Bruno semenyo enzo sarr (stach)
            Haaland mateta (gyorkeres)

          • KostaK
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Who to play?
            Currently on 1,A

            1) Dubravka (whu)
            2) Donnarumma (liv)

            A) senesi (avl)
            B) Andersen (eve)

          • ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Foolishly bought Reece James on WC last GW for the Wolves fixture but now looks like he may be rested

            A) Start James (WOL) anyway
            B) Play Minteh (cry) instead

            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              B. I think Wolves score anyway

          • Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            Reijnders subbing in for Kudus. Can't wait to get shot of the pair of them.

          • Bury94
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Sarr or Enzo for 2 GWs?

          • KingGinger
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Raya Dubrabka

            Gabriel, Tark, Andersen, VdV, Senesi

            Bruno, Semenyo, Ndiaye, Reinjders, Stach

            Haaland, Gyokeres, Mateta

            4Ft 0.1 itb, plan on bench boosting this week

            Gyk, Stach, Reinjders and VdV being sold, best combo?

            1) Pedro, xhaka, richards, sarr/rice
            2) Thiago, xhaka, munoz, enzo
            3) kroupi, Enzo, Munoz, Sarr/Rice

            1/2 better for BB, but 3 is better long term. Leaving money in bank from Tark to VVD next week

