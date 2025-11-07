Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 11?

Erling Haaland (£14.8m) delivered his fifth double-digit haul of the season for the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who handed him the armband in Gameweek 10.

The captaincy decision might not be quite so straightforward in Gameweek 11, however, with Man City hosting reigning champions Liverpool on Super Sunday.

In Captain Sensible, we diligently ask if there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with Arsenal’s relentless form and Chelsea facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in a plum fixture.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 11 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

As is customary, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, albeit by a smaller margin than we have grown accustomed to in recent weeks. Just under 35% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 13 goals in 10 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 11.

Two other players, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Joao Pedro (£7.4m), can boast at least 10% of the vote, ahead of fixtures against Sunderland and Wolves, respectively.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.9m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) are the only other players to receive more than 5% backing. All three players feature in the top six most-transferred in ahead of the weekend’s action.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks