Brentford v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Brentford and Newcastle United.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 9 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Brentford 10 13 -2 WLWWL 13th Newcastle 10 12 -1 LWLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):