Brentford v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Brentford and Newcastle United.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 9 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Brentford
|10
|13
|-2
|WLWWL
|13th
|Newcastle
|10
|12
|-1
|LWLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):