Chelsea v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 8 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Chelsea
|10
|17
|+7
|LWWLW
|20ht
|Wolves
|10
|2
|-15
|DDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):